BTC Capital Management, Inc. Buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, TJX Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc

Des Moines, IA, based Investment company BTC Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Norfolk Southern Corp, Southwest Airlines Co, TJX Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Prologis Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, CVS Health Corp, PulteGroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BTC Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, BTC Capital Management, Inc. owns 221 stocks with a total value of $838 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 430,035 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 131,310 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,871 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,728 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 341,660 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56%

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $44.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 76,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 49,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $85.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 125.52%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $241.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 131.05%. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98. The stock is now traded at around $103.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 58,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 60,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 52.62%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 67,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 54.58%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $65.95 and $83.76, with an estimated average price of $76.75.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.15.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.91.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.4 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.49.