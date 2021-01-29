Bray Capital Advisors Buys Shift4 Payments Inc, ProShares Ultra S&P500, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Royal Philips NV

Investment company Bray Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Shift4 Payments Inc, ProShares Ultra S&P500, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Royal Philips NV, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bray Capital Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Bray Capital Advisors owns 257 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FOUR, SSO, PTON, SLQD, ESPO, BSCL, VIA, AMAT, UL, MJ,

VCSH, XLE, IYJ, VEA, RWR, IEFA, IGSB, IWM, XLV, XOM, VTEB, JPM, IEMG, GOOGL, VDE, D, VZ, ED, XLU, VRTX, PRU, PAYX, VDC, VIS, FDX, USB, MCD, WDAY, AMGN, IYW, MRK, PANW, SBUX, TFC, XLP, V, NTES, XLC, AAPL, AMZN, MDT, MSFT, XLY, ACN, SNE, UNH, VGSH, JNJ, XBI, XLI, XLB, GILD, LMT, SMB, PSX, CVX, PFE, CSX, INTC, Reduced Positions: VOO, PYPL, VNQ, VCIT, CRM, GOOG, FB, SPY, BKNG, NVDA, VFH, XLK, IVV, STT, XLF, IJH, DVY, FMNB, SUB, CSCO, T, OTIS, F, QQQ, BA, CARR,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 378,238 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 219,510 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 70,941 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,490 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 210,210 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.28%

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $68.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 219,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $91.35, with an estimated average price of $82.44. The stock is now traded at around $92.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $145.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.3. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 100.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 64,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 123.97%. The purchase prices were between $81.43 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $91.19. The stock is now traded at around $95.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 112.47%. The purchase prices were between $75.22 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $83.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 53,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 90.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 190.23%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Royal Philips NV. The sale prices were between $46.5 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $36, with an estimated average price of $31.58.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $13.48.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Bray Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.39.