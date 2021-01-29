>
Dagco, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, Oshkosh Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: VGIT -0.13% TIP +0.2% AGG -0.07% DGRO +0.99% BSV -0.05% VUG +0.61% SLQD +0% IWS +1% SCHP +0.13% IWP +1.63% VBK +1.1% PP +0%

Investment company Dagco, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intel Corp, Oshkosh Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dagco, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Dagco, Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAGCO, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dagco%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAGCO, INC.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 105,429 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,049 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 74,800 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 106,087 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.12%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 84,593 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 607.89%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 53,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $98.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $278.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Dagco, Inc. initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.27 and $149.11, with an estimated average price of $139.7. The stock is now traded at around $139.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 607.89%. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 84,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.45%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 42,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.79%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 39,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 110,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 67,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Dagco, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 17,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05.

Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $79.83.

Sold Out: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Dagco, Inc. sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43.



