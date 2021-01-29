Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Fortive Corp

Castle Rock, CO, based Investment company Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Rackspace Technology Inc, Aptiv PLC, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Fortive Corp, IHS Markit, PRA Health Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USHY, RXT, APTV, SRLN, VRT, UAA, SJNK, IT, HHC, LITE, WCC, RLGY, USFD, SVC, KMX, AVYA, FOUR, TTEK, AZEK, DIN, WLK, WRK, MSCI, AMRC, RSP, IVV, PYPL, AMZN, PANW, MSFT,
- Added Positions: ZBH, VCSH, GFL, TFX, HASI, LDOS, AGG, NLOK, CDW, O, MAT, DRE, LPLA, ALLY, DPZ, DFS, CCC, DLR, TDY, HOLX, DLTR,
- Reduced Positions: INFO, ROP, BLL, CHTR, XYL, GPK, LW, ELAN, ZBRA, DELL, RSG, HYG, FLT, FIS, BLDR, TMUS, STZ, AME, FISV, ON, CHDN, MRVL, SCI, CCK, AJG, SSNC, BIO, XPO, COLD, ENTG, QRVO, MSI, DOV, CCI, CHNG, KEYS, AWK, ECL, LKQ, BRO, BR, VRSK, NDAQ, CNC, MAS, LHX, CTLT, TRU, EQIX, FMC, CDK, HCA, AVTR, GDDY, PFGC, SAIC, AQUA, WH, CACI, GO, AMP, WDAY,
- Sold Out: JNK, HRC, FTV, PRAH, FLIR, SHYG, SIRI, CCXX, PHM, HRI, ACM, OKE, HDS, EFX, QQQ, SPY, LH, GPC, PII, VLO, BKLN, VNT, CSGP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 95,782 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.57%
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 38,554 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.04%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 32,811 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Teleflex Inc (TFX) - 13,358 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.46%
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 52,311 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73%
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 84,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $23.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 127,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 18,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.42. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 121,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 49,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 127,278 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 125.04%. The purchase prices were between $132.1 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $145.72. The stock is now traded at around $157.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 38,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1038.88%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 37,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 140.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 108,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 35.46%. The purchase prices were between $318.23 and $411.57, with an estimated average price of $370.04. The stock is now traded at around $381.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 143.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $65.41, with an estimated average price of $51.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,344 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 100.21%. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $108.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.91 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $93.72.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.39.Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $97.44 and $125.44, with an estimated average price of $112.05.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.77.Sold Out: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.
