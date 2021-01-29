Golden State Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Investment company Golden State Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Gabelli Equity Trust Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden State Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Golden State Wealth Management, LLC owns 226 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPMD, RODM, TXN, ICLN, LIN, NEE, IVZ, MBB, ZTS, PPG, AMT, DSI, CRWD, GILD, IHI, ECL, HON, NOW, WM, VMC, TRV, BIIB, ADSK, PANW, WMB, IUSB, PNC,

SPMD, RODM, TXN, ICLN, LIN, NEE, IVZ, MBB, ZTS, PPG, AMT, DSI, CRWD, GILD, IHI, ECL, HON, NOW, WM, VMC, TRV, BIIB, ADSK, PANW, WMB, IUSB, PNC, Added Positions: FVD, GAB, SPAB, AMZN, AAPL, TMO, SPSM, MSFT, IVV, IWP, ESGU, CRM, IBB, CMCSA, UNH, MTUM, HD, LMBS, LQD, JNJ, PG, UPS, RTX, DIS, BX, FB, GOVT, VZ, AVGO, BAC, V, MRK, PFE, UNP, MA, ESGE, ADBE, COST, QCOM, EFG, FXH, AMGN, MDLZ, ORCL, WMT, GOOG, NVDA, USB, PYPL, MILN, EIX, GOOGL, MDT, FSKR, IGSB, IVW, VLUE, T, BA, CVX, KO, ENB, IP, PEP, PEG, SRE, ACWI, FTCS, IXN, TLT, VNLA, C, INTC, MCD, SBUX, TSLA, APO, FTSM, SHYG, SKYY, USMV, VO, VTV, ACN, AXP, BMY, JPM, LOW, PCG, TGT, PM, IEFA, TDIV, VB, VIG, ABT, AMD, AEP, CAT, CSCO, EW, XOM, GE, LEN, NKE, O, TJX, PDI, QRVO, DBEF, SOXX, SUSC, VEA, VOO, VT, VWO, XLV, ALL, MRVL, ROK, SWKS, TER, PZC, MMD, HLT, IWD, IWF, XLC,

FVD, GAB, SPAB, AMZN, AAPL, TMO, SPSM, MSFT, IVV, IWP, ESGU, CRM, IBB, CMCSA, UNH, MTUM, HD, LMBS, LQD, JNJ, PG, UPS, RTX, DIS, BX, FB, GOVT, VZ, AVGO, BAC, V, MRK, PFE, UNP, MA, ESGE, ADBE, COST, QCOM, EFG, FXH, AMGN, MDLZ, ORCL, WMT, GOOG, NVDA, USB, PYPL, MILN, EIX, GOOGL, MDT, FSKR, IGSB, IVW, VLUE, T, BA, CVX, KO, ENB, IP, PEP, PEG, SRE, ACWI, FTCS, IXN, TLT, VNLA, C, INTC, MCD, SBUX, TSLA, APO, FTSM, SHYG, SKYY, USMV, VO, VTV, ACN, AXP, BMY, JPM, LOW, PCG, TGT, PM, IEFA, TDIV, VB, VIG, ABT, AMD, AEP, CAT, CSCO, EW, XOM, GE, LEN, NKE, O, TJX, PDI, QRVO, DBEF, SOXX, SUSC, VEA, VOO, VT, VWO, XLV, ALL, MRVL, ROK, SWKS, TER, PZC, MMD, HLT, IWD, IWF, XLC, Reduced Positions: SPY, IJH, IJR, SDY, MDY, XLK, CFA, MO, RDVY, IUSG, EFA, SCHG, CODI, XLF, NFLX, DON, FV, DIA, EES, IWO, IBM, SPLG, SPYX, VCIT, SCHF, BRK.B, FMB, FEX, FDT, ISRG, NOC, ABBV, BABA, XLY, XLP, VMBS, NXPI, SPYG, SPYD, BIV, SPDW, EEM, ITOT, BND, GLD, IWM,

SPY, IJH, IJR, SDY, MDY, XLK, CFA, MO, RDVY, IUSG, EFA, SCHG, CODI, XLF, NFLX, DON, FV, DIA, EES, IWO, IBM, SPLG, SPYX, VCIT, SCHF, BRK.B, FMB, FEX, FDT, ISRG, NOC, ABBV, BABA, XLY, XLP, VMBS, NXPI, SPYG, SPYD, BIV, SPDW, EEM, ITOT, BND, GLD, IWM, Sold Out: DGRO, SPTS, PFF, IWN, ULTA, JPST, SCHE, WFC, BSV, MINT, AJG, TWTR, BNDX, CACG, HYG, IEF, PTLC, AZN, CSX, DEO, WPC, XEL, BGS, RUN, BSCK, BSCL, BSCM, DGRW, DVY, FPE, PGX, SPHD, GOLD, COF, EPD, NEM, STM, LUV, JD, STNE, FXO, ICVT, IDV, PCEF, PULS, SDIV, SHY, SPEM, TOTL, VEU, VXUS, ATVI, CVS, CPB, CNC, COP, FNF, GSK, LVS, PHM, REV, SO, SYY, HYT, KKR, AMCX, FSK, NAVI, DOW, UBER, WORK, BOTZ, FLOT, FTC, FTSL, FXG, ISTB, NEAR, PUI, SPIB, SPTM, VWOB, VYM, XLI, ADS, NLY, AINV, ARCC, VIAC, CX, CVCY, GIS, HAL, KSS, RCL, SWX, SPH, TCBK, WBA, LQDT, MUC, USA, CPRI, JPI, SUN, NCLH, NRZ, TWOU, KHC, CWH, DHS, EBND, EFV, FDL, GSG, HYLS, IEMG, SLY, SPIP, SPTL, SRVR, DDD, BMRC, CCL, SCHW, DISH, F, FCX, HBAN, KEY, MTW, MPW, NLS, BB, RDS.A, DNP, EIM, ETB, ETW, DSM, CLR, CLNE, GRX, KMI, MPC, DSL, FPF, MNKKQ, PGZ, JGH, APHA, THW, RA, SPCE, SONO, CSB, EZM, GWX, MJ, PGF, PID, SLV, SPHY, UNG, XLE, AXAS, GNSS, CLF, M, GSS, JBLU, MUFG, VXRT, NYMT, NOK, PBT, PSEC, RWT, RF, SIRI, ET, FAX, MMT, GGT, HIX, AVK, BGR, GGN, MARK, OASPQ, WSR, AAL, EYEG, 23E2, CRON, WTRH, AFIN, FNKO, LEVI, DBE,

For the details of Golden State Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/golden+state+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 262,989 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 69,554 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,776 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 310,814 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,292 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.52%

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 69,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 51,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $169.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $249.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 310,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc by 580.38%. The purchase prices were between $5.06 and $6.74, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 376,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.52%. The purchase prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 291,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 261.89%. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $496.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 984.59%. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 47,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.65 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $30.68.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05.