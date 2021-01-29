American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SSgA SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasu

Investment company American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, SSgA SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF, Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem. As of 2020Q4, American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem owns 93 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMQQ, DWX, HON, FIVG, ARKK, IJR, IJT, MO, EA, PBE,

EMQQ, DWX, HON, FIVG, ARKK, IJR, IJT, MO, EA, PBE, Added Positions: IWM, IYW, EMB, FPE, NEAR, MINT, IWF, IWD, VWO, VIG, BSCM, FTCS, SPY, VTI, BSV, BSCL, SDY, T, NAD, ETV, VOT, VOE, VO, ROBO, QQQ, COST, VTV, HD, MRK, PEP, PG, WMT, DEM, PFE, TY,

IWM, IYW, EMB, FPE, NEAR, MINT, IWF, IWD, VWO, VIG, BSCM, FTCS, SPY, VTI, BSV, BSCL, SDY, T, NAD, ETV, VOT, VOE, VO, ROBO, QQQ, COST, VTV, HD, MRK, PEP, PG, WMT, DEM, PFE, TY, Reduced Positions: TLT, RSP, USMV, IEF, CVX, IGSB, MPW, BSJL, IHI, XLK, INTC, TAN, XLF, ABT, CSX, PKW,

TLT, RSP, USMV, IEF, CVX, IGSB, MPW, BSJL, IHI, XLK, INTC, TAN, XLF, ABT, CSX, PKW, Sold Out: BSCK, JHY, EMLP, BDX,

For the details of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management, LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+institute+for+advanced+investment+management%2C+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 34,199 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 13,849 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,662 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 26,679 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 17,949 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.77%

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $70.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 17,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $36.84, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 27,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.77%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $208.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 17,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 10,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 14,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 119,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 118.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 21,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $9.52, with an estimated average price of $9.51.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59.

American Institute for Advanced Investment Managem sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1.