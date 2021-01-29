>
Wealth Architects, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: IJS -2.17% BSV -0.05% VTIP +0.04% IWD +1.44% VWO +0.48% SUB +0.01% NEE +2.83% PKX -3.29% TSM +3.36% QQQ +0.59% TEAM +4.47% DVY +0.26%

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Wealth Architects, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells iShares Global Infrastructure ETF, Electronic Arts Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Invitae Corp, JinkoSolar Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Architects, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wealth Architects, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth Architects, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+architects%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Architects, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 131,685 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 413,202 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 609,714 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 182,349 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 154,977 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $82.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: POSCO (PKX)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in POSCO. The purchase prices were between $42.17 and $64.32, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $125.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $212.3. The stock is now traded at around $227.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $98.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 154,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 71,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 90,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 93.94%. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,838 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $444.14.

Sold Out: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.13 and $87.55, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.44 and $8.52, with an estimated average price of $5.95.

Sold Out: Qudian Inc (QD)

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Qudian Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $1.55, with an estimated average price of $1.37.



