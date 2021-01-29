New Potomac Partners, LLC Buys Viatris Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company New Potomac Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, sells BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Potomac Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, New Potomac Partners, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIA, COP,

VIA, COP, Added Positions: IYW, STIP, BIV, BSCL, PEP, IGSB, IVV, JPM, XLK, TOTL, MSFT, RSP, AMZN, DIS, VWO, BSCM, IJR, IJH,

IYW, STIP, BIV, BSCL, PEP, IGSB, IVV, JPM, XLK, TOTL, MSFT, RSP, AMZN, DIS, VWO, BSCM, IJR, IJH, Reduced Positions: GILD, JNJ, NKE, T, PNC, TGT, CSCO, ABBV, WHR, IBB, LH, ANGL, TFI, EMB, CVX, BLK, TRV, PGX, BKNG, SHY, CB,

GILD, JNJ, NKE, T, PNC, TGT, CSCO, ABBV, WHR, IBB, LH, ANGL, TFI, EMB, CVX, BLK, TRV, PGX, BKNG, SHY, CB, Sold Out: FLOT, BSCK, BMY, CRL, PYPL, WTRG, RTX, AMGN, LQD, EEMS, CNI, EWJ, PG, IBM, CI, VNQ, SCZ, BRK.B, IEUR, EOG, IWD, KR, ADP, TSM, MMM, DUK, D, FM, ABT, RYN, PFE, INTC, MO, NPV, INDA, SBUX, IVW, PTON, JBGS, SPSB, VAC, USB, XOM, GIS, SLB, HSY, RDS.A, MAR, XLV, XLU, XLC, COLM, VEU, HFWA, PBR, BFS, EIS, EFA, BSV, BND, WBA, ZBH, SPG, EPD, ZM,

BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 542,550 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,928 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,509 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,250 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 9,965 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 130,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 288.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 36,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.09%. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 43,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 816.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 13,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.19 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 61,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $128.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

New Potomac Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.52.