Occidental Asset Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Target Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, PetIQ Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: IWP +1.63% SPYG +0.5% LQD -0.16% IJR -1.98% IWS +1% CWB +1.19% TGT +2.97% MS +1.83% IYW +0.43% QQQ +0.59% XLC +0.35% EEM +0.7% PE +0%

Investment company Occidental Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Target Corp, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, PetIQ Inc, PepsiCo Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Occidental Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Occidental Asset Management, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Occidental Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/occidental+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Occidental Asset Management, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 798,907 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 539,701 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 140,831 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27%
  4. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 294,698 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,978 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.77%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $69.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,003 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.67%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $103.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 70,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 106,910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 509.88%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 70.23%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $98.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 54,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 101.31%. The purchase prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $85.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PetIQ Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $30.99.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23.

Sold Out: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

Occidental Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $8.47, with an estimated average price of $7.86.



