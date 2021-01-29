Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC Buys AutoZone Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Sells Apple Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Eaton Corp PLC

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AutoZone Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Moelis, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells Apple Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Capital One Financial Corp, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC owns 209 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZO, MC, RDS.A, WK, MODV, NVMI, SHYF, MSTR, ZUMZ, BOOT, FORM, LOB, CNMD, MTSI, MYRG, XPEL, VBR, CAI, FN, PDM, VCRA, CHUY, ENSG, VG, QLYS, AMBA, SSTK, HMTV, TPRE, MBUU, KN, ATEN, EVBG, SAIL, DAVA, RVLV, HCAT, SITM, GDYN, MOD, AEIS, AGYS, MATX, AEO, HCKT, BA, CTS, HLX, DSPG, LCII, GE, HL, NSIT, MANT, SPR, MCRI, OMCL, OSUR, CDMO, RAVN, SCHN, SYX, VNDA, RDS.B, VCEL, LMAT, CPRX, ALLT,

TSN, LH, CB, BMY, C, ABC, SSNC, MRK, CSCO, PGR, NSC, COP, LUMN, OHI, GS, WFC, WDC, EEM, EFA, XLK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, HON, ETN, TSM, HCA, COF, BKNG, LNC, SWK, JNJ, AVGO, GOOGL, UNP, AXP, VZ, FDX, JPM, CVX, FB, CBRE, BP, QCOM, MSFT, USB, VALE, ORCL, MS, LRCX, INTC, DG, SPY, NOK, ONTO, ALG, KSS, UOVEY, AVVIY, BDN, BCS, CKHUY,

AAPL, HON, ETN, TSM, HCA, COF, BKNG, LNC, SWK, JNJ, AVGO, GOOGL, UNP, AXP, VZ, FDX, JPM, CVX, FB, CBRE, BP, QCOM, MSFT, USB, VALE, ORCL, MS, LRCX, INTC, DG, SPY, NOK, ONTO, ALG, KSS, UOVEY, AVVIY, BDN, BCS, CKHUY, Sold Out: TJX, ZYME, ARNA, REGI, BAND, HZO, MTH, GTLS, BMCH, JBT, NPTN, NVGS, MODN, ECOM, TACO, ICLK, GSKY, CSTL, CMRE, QEP, KDDIY, LLNW, VIVO, MTG, KRO, DRRX, DGII, AMRN, ACCO,

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 202,410 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 46,780 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 679,500 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 474,095 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 441,754 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1146.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 26,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $40.4. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $578.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in FormFactor Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.23 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in ModivCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.54 and $143.42, with an estimated average price of $124.9. The stock is now traded at around $161.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 647,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24. The stock is now traded at around $219.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 170,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 38.57%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 38,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $34.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 55.46%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $275.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $39.12 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $46.53.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $141.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $164.43.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $128.42, with an estimated average price of $103.72.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.04 and $55.48, with an estimated average price of $46.51.

Cornerstone Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $25.76 and $39.34, with an estimated average price of $31.53.