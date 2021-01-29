>
Montecito Bank & Trust Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Ecolab Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

January 29, 2021 | About: NEAR -0.04% IYW +0.43% SHYG +0.13% PYPL +3.41% PM +1.85% IVW +0.51% SSTK -0.98% CRNC +3.34% APAM +5.03% EPAY +2.34% HI +0.89% C +1.58%

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company Montecito Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Ecolab Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Mondelez International Inc, Nasdaq Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montecito Bank & Trust. As of 2020Q4, Montecito Bank & Trust owns 222 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Montecito Bank & Trust
  1. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 138,983 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
  2. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 652,404 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 200,177 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.14%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 33,670 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 148,129 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $66.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $75.6. The stock is now traded at around $117.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $45.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $34.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.88 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.17. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 229,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 34,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 151.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 323.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Sold Out: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34.

Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $167.97.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)