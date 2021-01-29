Montecito Bank & Trust Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Ecolab Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company Montecito Bank & Trust (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Ecolab Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Mondelez International Inc, Nasdaq Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montecito Bank & Trust. As of 2020Q4, Montecito Bank & Trust owns 222 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SSTK, APAM, CRNC, EPAY, CTLT, HI, SRCL, EVR, CMP, PLOW, FTDR, LMBS, VRNT, EXLS, INOV, HACK, LTPZ, SVW, WSC, BV, TWNK, KN, AVGO, APG, DXJ, TREE, SP, GNTX, MU, IWN, NFLX, VYMI, QUOT, VPL, GDX, IGSB, PNC, TSM, NSC,

SSTK, APAM, CRNC, EPAY, CTLT, HI, SRCL, EVR, CMP, PLOW, FTDR, LMBS, VRNT, EXLS, INOV, HACK, LTPZ, SVW, WSC, BV, TWNK, KN, AVGO, APG, DXJ, TREE, SP, GNTX, MU, IWN, NFLX, VYMI, QUOT, VPL, GDX, IGSB, PNC, TSM, NSC, Added Positions: NEAR, IYW, VIGI, SHYG, SPY, PYPL, PM, IVW, QQQ, VEU, CSCO, CWI, IJK, IJR, IWM, PFF, JNJ, VIG, JCI, ORCL, IJT, VZ, PEP, DHR, IJJ, ITOT, VLUE, MMM, XBI, USB, ENB, ABBV, XLU, FB, MSFT, VLO, IJS, JPM, FISV, VCSH, CLX, IWO, CARR, ACN, MA, GOOG, XLNX, C, LLY, MCK, TT, AMP, TFC, VNQ, CVS, CVX, CTSH, CMCSA, COST, IWB, PFE, SBUX, UNP, WMT, WM, MCD, HD, GS, MDT, UNH, VOO, IGV, EEM,

NEAR, IYW, VIGI, SHYG, SPY, PYPL, PM, IVW, QQQ, VEU, CSCO, CWI, IJK, IJR, IWM, PFF, JNJ, VIG, JCI, ORCL, IJT, VZ, PEP, DHR, IJJ, ITOT, VLUE, MMM, XBI, USB, ENB, ABBV, XLU, FB, MSFT, VLO, IJS, JPM, FISV, VCSH, CLX, IWO, CARR, ACN, MA, GOOG, XLNX, C, LLY, MCK, TT, AMP, TFC, VNQ, CVS, CVX, CTSH, CMCSA, COST, IWB, PFE, SBUX, UNP, WMT, WM, MCD, HD, GS, MDT, UNH, VOO, IGV, EEM, Reduced Positions: USMV, KMB, ECL, IWF, GOVT, MDLZ, NDAQ, D, IJH, INTC, ESGE, NVDA, XLK, EFG, WFC, PG, IVV, V, IXN, QUAL, EFA, IWR, GILD, CWB, VWO, EMB, GOOGL, WBA, GLD, GSLC, BMY, ALXN, DEM, IEMG, ESGU, ADBE, IHI, SCZ, XLV, FDX, T, CF, COP, DES, UPS, DTE, APTV, BLK, VO, COF, CSL, SYK, CMI, SIVB, ETN, EMR, SWK, HPQ, IBM, LKQ, PEG, ROP,

USMV, KMB, ECL, IWF, GOVT, MDLZ, NDAQ, D, IJH, INTC, ESGE, NVDA, XLK, EFG, WFC, PG, IVV, V, IXN, QUAL, EFA, IWR, GILD, CWB, VWO, EMB, GOOGL, WBA, GLD, GSLC, BMY, ALXN, DEM, IEMG, ESGU, ADBE, IHI, SCZ, XLV, FDX, T, CF, COP, DES, UPS, DTE, APTV, BLK, VO, COF, CSL, SYK, CMI, SIVB, ETN, EMR, SWK, HPQ, IBM, LKQ, PEG, ROP, Sold Out: BABA, IYG, EPD, XLF, MSI, TSN, CTAS, CNK,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 138,983 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 652,404 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 200,177 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.14% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 33,670 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.27% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 148,129 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $66.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.45 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $75.6. The stock is now traded at around $117.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $50.67, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $45.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.95 and $39.8, with an estimated average price of $34.75. The stock is now traded at around $42.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.88 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.17. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 229,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 34,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 47,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 151.34%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 323.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 18,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.49 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $62.34.

Montecito Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $156.91 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $167.97.