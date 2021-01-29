Jlb & Associates Inc Buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Progressive Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Rollins Inc, Churchill Downs Inc

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Jlb & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Progressive Corp, Dollar Tree Inc, Allegion PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Rollins Inc, Churchill Downs Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jlb & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Jlb & Associates Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALLE, CP,

ALLE, CP, Added Positions: TROW, PGR, DLTR, SEIC, NOC, ICLR, PEP, DEO, EXPD, MMC, G, HSIC, INTC, V, FFIV,

TROW, PGR, DLTR, SEIC, NOC, ICLR, PEP, DEO, EXPD, MMC, G, HSIC, INTC, V, FFIV, Reduced Positions: ROL, AAPL, CPRT, MSFT, MA, CACC, CBRL, NKE, GPN, PKG, CNI, TSM, CHDN, LOW, KLAC, GL, RHI, SNA, FISV,

ROL, AAPL, CPRT, MSFT, MA, CACC, CBRL, NKE, GPN, PKG, CNI, TSM, CHDN, LOW, KLAC, GL, RHI, SNA, FISV, Sold Out: EV,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 260,323 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 80,550 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 261,652 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 175,975 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,208 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $96.36 and $118.26, with an estimated average price of $109.03. The stock is now traded at around $110.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $326.15. The stock is now traded at around $347.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 971.17%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.4. The stock is now traded at around $162.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 50,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 231.84%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 46,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 25.26%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jlb & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63.