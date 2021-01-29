Hill Winds Capital LP Buys VEREIT Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Sells VEREIT Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc

Investment company Hill Winds Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Regency Centers Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, Weingarten Realty Investors, sells VEREIT Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Agree Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill Winds Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, Hill Winds Capital LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VEREIT Inc (50AA) - 225,000 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. New Position EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 61,000 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.86% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 265,000 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.22% Regency Centers Corp (REG) - 177,500 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) - 195,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.42%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.05 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $43.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 177,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.9, with an estimated average price of $36.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $30.2 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $15.42 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 76.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.46 and $64.31, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 47.22%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $30.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $61.62.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.83 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.31.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.38 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $7.97.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $40.03.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13.39.