Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Buys Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Sells Equifax Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tesla Inc

Investment company Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, sells Equifax Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc . As of 2020Q4, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CEF, PHYS, PSLV, PYPL, HPE, IWO, SO, RDS.A, VCIT,
- Added Positions: OXY, BELFA, OKE, PDCE, BP, DBI, XOM, F, GE, RAD, XLF, KMI, BGS, WMT, SNV, NOK, LOW, IBM, BA, HBAN, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: EFX, FIS, BX, QQQ, TGT, MRK, CVS, SPY, RTX, INTC, VZ, KO, MPC, CSCO, HD, JPM, FCX, NWL, T, DIS, WFC, VOO, BAC, AMD, AAPL, BTZ, LLY, AGM, PFE, ABBV, MMM, MO, MIC, PG, JNJ, BELFB, GILD, BMY, UPS, TFC, JPC, CSX, LB, ALL, CAT, KHC, CLX, GIS, COP, FLO, ABT, ORCL, TXN, CPB, KMB, CVX, TT, HPQ, HAL, PRMW,
- Sold Out: TSLA, VTI, VYM, LUMN, BSV, BRK.B, AVDL, VTIP, ALB, MPW,
These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTORS ASSET MANAGEMENT OF GEORGIA INC
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 106,689 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.1%
- Intelligent Systems Corp (INS) - 270,178 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 63,663 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.19%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,832 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 29,219 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $305.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 24.12%. The purchase prices were between $8.88 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bel Fuse Inc (BELFA)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc added to a holding in Bel Fuse Inc by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.199600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.
