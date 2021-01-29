Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys AT&T Inc, Albertsons Inc, First National Bank Alaska, Sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, EPR Properties, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc

Worcester, MA, based Investment company Cutler Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AT&T Inc, Albertsons Inc, First National Bank Alaska, Agnico Eagle Mines, Equity Commonwealth, sells International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, EPR Properties, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Prime Meridian Holding Co, Fentura Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cutler Capital Management, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: T, ACI, AEM, CRWD, VIA, JPM,
- Added Positions: FBAK, EQC, FLIC, MPHX, MRK, AIG, FHN, TSBK, FBIZ, SJIU, MNSB, CWBC, ENBL, CSBB, BMBN, ORRF, MFGI, CPKF, FXNC, DNIF, VGM, PBCT, FISI,
- Reduced Positions: EPRPC.PFD, NYCBPU.PFD, BGEPF.PFD, CNPPB.PFD, FTVPA.PFD, MET, WY, SREPB.PFD, FNCB, LXP, KEY, ABCB, PKBK, SBFG, FMBM, DCUE, FRAF, SOBS,
- Sold Out: IFFT, CZWI, PMHG, FETM, PPBN, PEO,
For the details of Cutler Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutler+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 25,273 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio.
- Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 65,009 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- MetLife Inc (MET) - 166,400 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
- CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPpB.PFD) - 174,705 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 194,821 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 95,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 126,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 38,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First National Bank Alaska (FBAK)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First National Bank Alaska by 314.29%. The purchase prices were between $184.22 and $198.46, with an estimated average price of $188.54. The stock is now traded at around $216.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 264.05%. The purchase prices were between $26.08 and $27.54, with an estimated average price of $26.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 70,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First of Long Island Corp by 99.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.91 and $18.5, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 59,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Metro Phoenix Bank Inc (MPHX)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Metro Phoenix Bank Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 180,812 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $28.22 and $40.98, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 35.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 74,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $37.96 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $41.54.Sold Out: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (CZWI)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $8.76.Sold Out: Prime Meridian Holding Co (PMHG)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prime Meridian Holding Co. The sale prices were between $14 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.82.Sold Out: Fentura Financial Inc (FETM)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fentura Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $22.25, with an estimated average price of $19.36.Sold Out: Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (PPBN)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $24, with an estimated average price of $21.15.Sold Out: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)
Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $10.71.
