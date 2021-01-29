Terril Brothers, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells International Paper Co, Woodward Inc, Pinterest Inc

St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Terril Brothers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Energy Transfer LP, sells International Paper Co, Woodward Inc, Pinterest Inc, Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Terril Brothers, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Terril Brothers, Inc. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEM, CEM, JETS, FOE, IJR, NGD,

EEM, CEM, JETS, FOE, IJR, NGD, Added Positions: GDX, MPC, TFC, ET, JPST, DOW, KYN, DD,

GDX, MPC, TFC, ET, JPST, DOW, KYN, DD, Reduced Positions: WWD, PINS, DAL, AAL, QCOM, BMY, BHC, PAGP, NTR, C, GER, ALLY, COHR, FLRN, FAX, SBUX, MRK, WRK, GOOG, JPM, WES, T, DIS, BKEP, CTVA,

WWD, PINS, DAL, AAL, QCOM, BMY, BHC, PAGP, NTR, C, GER, ALLY, COHR, FLRN, FAX, SBUX, MRK, WRK, GOOG, JPM, WES, T, DIS, BKEP, CTVA, Sold Out: IP, GIS, CLF,

For the details of TERRIL BROTHERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/terril+brothers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 451,659 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 428,462 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 437,083 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 157,463 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 154,178 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 208,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 113,736 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in Ferro Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. initiated holding in New Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.73 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $1.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 139.66%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 463,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 925.92%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 182,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 113.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 202,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 88.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,981 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. added to a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $4 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 139,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Terril Brothers, Inc. sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $7.03 and $14.56, with an estimated average price of $10.26.