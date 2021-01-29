Truadvice, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Investment company Truadvice, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truadvice, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Truadvice, LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFV, MTUM, IGLB, SCHA, ARKG, IUSB, IGIB, TXN, JETS, CRM, CE, VIAC, BLK, TFC, QRVO, PSX, SWKS, XOP, CVS, MCHP, AMED, HON, STT, HIG, NICE, KDP, WFC, TSN, BAX, NSC, WBA, CL, AVY, BWA, BK, AMP, IP, USIG, VTWO, PKG, ATVI, TSLA, IXUS, FDX, USB, QCOM, PRU, NKE, AMCR,

EFV, MTUM, IGLB, SCHA, ARKG, IUSB, IGIB, TXN, JETS, CRM, CE, VIAC, BLK, TFC, QRVO, PSX, SWKS, XOP, CVS, MCHP, AMED, HON, STT, HIG, NICE, KDP, WFC, TSN, BAX, NSC, WBA, CL, AVY, BWA, BK, AMP, IP, USIG, VTWO, PKG, ATVI, TSLA, IXUS, FDX, USB, QCOM, PRU, NKE, AMCR, Added Positions: GOVT, VUG, VEA, EFG, SPLG, VWO, AAPL, AMZN, MBB, MSFT, VLUE, SPSM, FTEC, HD, ESGU, TMO, VZ, PDBC, WMT, PG, FB, UNH, SRVR, VTV, AMGN, JNJ, NVDA, PEP, CMCSA, NEE, GOOGL, LDUR, JPM, IWY, V, BMY, BA, ABBV, IWX, BLV, PHM, CCI, CVX, ADBE, CDNS, BAC, MRK, IJR, BNDX, CAT, XOM, TMUS, MA, VB, INTC, VMBS, MMC, ACN, MDLZ, ANSS, DHR, CSCO, EMLP, LRCX, PLD, HSY, SO, SBUX, MET, IEMG, ABT, HYD, IXN, BBY, QYLD, AON, APD, MS, DHI, DNL, STE, KMB, CDW, DOV, FBHS, LDOS, COP, ZBRA, KEY, DIS, SPIP, ES, IBM, AMAT, DE, BSV, IWS, FPE, PH,

GOVT, VUG, VEA, EFG, SPLG, VWO, AAPL, AMZN, MBB, MSFT, VLUE, SPSM, FTEC, HD, ESGU, TMO, VZ, PDBC, WMT, PG, FB, UNH, SRVR, VTV, AMGN, JNJ, NVDA, PEP, CMCSA, NEE, GOOGL, LDUR, JPM, IWY, V, BMY, BA, ABBV, IWX, BLV, PHM, CCI, CVX, ADBE, CDNS, BAC, MRK, IJR, BNDX, CAT, XOM, TMUS, MA, VB, INTC, VMBS, MMC, ACN, MDLZ, ANSS, DHR, CSCO, EMLP, LRCX, PLD, HSY, SO, SBUX, MET, IEMG, ABT, HYD, IXN, BBY, QYLD, AON, APD, MS, DHI, DNL, STE, KMB, CDW, DOV, FBHS, LDOS, COP, ZBRA, KEY, DIS, SPIP, ES, IBM, AMAT, DE, BSV, IWS, FPE, PH, Reduced Positions: SPIB, IGSB, LQD, IHI, IEFA, USMV, SPY, ESGE, SUB, IVV, DTD, JNK, FMB, GOOG, VYM, DLS, DEM, AEP, SNPS, SPDW, LMBS, DGS, TDIV, SPEM, SPMD, VNQ, GWX, HYLS, EPS, FTNT, LMT, AXP, BIV, PYPL, KO, PFE,

SPIB, IGSB, LQD, IHI, IEFA, USMV, SPY, ESGE, SUB, IVV, DTD, JNK, FMB, GOOG, VYM, DLS, DEM, AEP, SNPS, SPDW, LMBS, DGS, TDIV, SPEM, SPMD, VNQ, GWX, HYLS, EPS, FTNT, LMT, AXP, BIV, PYPL, KO, PFE, Sold Out: GLDM, SHYG, SIZE, SPTL, SPAB, AKAM, FIS, QUAL, ENB,

For the details of Truadvice, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truadvice%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 57,985 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 308,591 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 145,135 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 95,672 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 284,348 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.67%

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.09 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 106,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 14,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $69.43 and $73.39, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $71.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 29,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 20,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.9 and $104.71, with an estimated average price of $79.32. The stock is now traded at around $103.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 10,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 80.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 284,348 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 741 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 71.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 38.61%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $278.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.7 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $18.68.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.39 and $111.17, with an estimated average price of $103.77.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $44.43 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $30.52 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $30.71.

Truadvice, LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.