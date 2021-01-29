First American Trust Co Buys Starbucks Corp, Invesco, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vulcan Materials Co

Santa Ana, CA, based Investment company First American Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Invesco, JPMorgan Chase, Comerica Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, State Street Corporation, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First American Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, First American Trust Co owns 148 stocks with a total value of $597 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,601 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 248,716 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 172,683 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,568 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.37% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 181,590 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.73%

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 268,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $56.2, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 66,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.71 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 67,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 60,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 91,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 54.07%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 88,034 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 228,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 52.40%. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $102.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 64,349 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 196.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 154.78%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $134.69 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $142.77.

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.63.

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $67.23 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.95.

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94.

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.58 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $62.28.

First American Trust Co sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.