S&co Inc Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Prosus NV, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells GCI Liberty Inc, Rollins Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company S&co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Prosus NV, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Royalty Pharma PLC, Akamai Technologies Inc, sells GCI Liberty Inc, Rollins Inc, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, Axalta Coating Systems, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&co Inc. As of 2020Q4, S&co Inc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HON, VZ, BDX, CL, DE, SXI, ENPH, ITI,

HON, VZ, BDX, CL, DE, SXI, ENPH, ITI, Added Positions: LBRDK, PROSY, IVW, RPRX, AKAM, MRK, LSXMA, AFL, LILAK, LBTYA, AMZN, ALKS, BATRK, CCJ, MMM, RHHBY, TJX, RTX, CET, EXPE,

LBRDK, PROSY, IVW, RPRX, AKAM, MRK, LSXMA, AFL, LILAK, LBTYA, AMZN, ALKS, BATRK, CCJ, MMM, RHHBY, TJX, RTX, CET, EXPE, Reduced Positions: ROL, AAPL, LGF.B, TMO, CHD, AXTA, MOS, BAC, CVX, LILA, UNP, PE, ITW, PFE, CTAS, ZTS, WFC, V, VTI, CVS, TEL, QRTEA, WAT, KMPR, CRM, C, LOW,

ROL, AAPL, LGF.B, TMO, CHD, AXTA, MOS, BAC, CVX, LILA, UNP, PE, ITW, PFE, CTAS, ZTS, WFC, V, VTI, CVS, TEL, QRTEA, WAT, KMPR, CRM, C, LOW, Sold Out: GLIBA, AMGN, VTRS,

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 708,798 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 400,534 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 236,961 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 316,701 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 191,636 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

S&co Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $256.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $292.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Standex International Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $80.68, with an estimated average price of $71.62. The stock is now traded at around $85.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $128.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 65.73%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $155.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 316,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Prosus NV by 232.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.31 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 149,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 85.04%. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 57,640 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 51.07%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Liberty Braves Group by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $27.53, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37.