Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Nike Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Bank of America Corp, BP PLC

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Bank of America Corp, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKE, NBTB, CVX, CGBD, XLC,

NKE, NBTB, CVX, CGBD, XLC, Added Positions: VZ, IYW, IYF, IGSB, FLOT, IYC, IYJ, XLK, SPSB, VB, XLV, XLY, IWR, SLYG, VEA, VO, VWO, VYM, XLI, IJR, XLP, IWM,

VZ, IYW, IYF, IGSB, FLOT, IYC, IYJ, XLK, SPSB, VB, XLV, XLY, IWR, SLYG, VEA, VO, VWO, VYM, XLI, IJR, XLP, IWM, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, DIS, GOOGL, MAR, BLK, UPS, UNH, IWD, CCK, C,

AAPL, MSFT, DIS, GOOGL, MAR, BLK, UPS, UNH, IWD, CCK, C, Sold Out: CSCO, BAC, BP,

For the details of Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stillwater+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 348,783 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 150,674 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Visa Inc (V) - 114,103 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,533 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 149,862 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 89,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NBT Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TCG BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.07 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 5096.92%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 195,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 298.75%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 172,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 178,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 397.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 124,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 314,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 299.58%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 42,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.