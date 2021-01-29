>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nkcfo Llc Buys Apple Inc, BHP Group, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, Accenture PLC, Mastercard Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: KMI -0.88% QQQ +0.59% TLT -0.55% BTG +1.02% AAPL -3.5% BHP +0.25% RIO -0.23% FCX +7.75% SH -0.78% WPC +1% MA +2.79% MRK +1.1% CVX +0.93%

Investment company Nkcfo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BHP Group, Rio Tinto PLC, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, Accenture PLC, Mastercard Inc, Merck Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2020Q4, Nkcfo Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NKCFO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nkcfo+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NKCFO LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,673,500 shares, 34.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,145 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 49,325 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
  4. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 221,900 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,070 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 55,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 96,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 81,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 89.82%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 460,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: B2Gold Corp (BTG)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84.

Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of NKCFO LLC. Also check out:

1. NKCFO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NKCFO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NKCFO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NKCFO LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)