Nkcfo Llc Buys Apple Inc, BHP Group, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, Accenture PLC, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Nkcfo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, BHP Group, Rio Tinto PLC, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, Accenture PLC, Mastercard Inc, Merck Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2020Q4, Nkcfo Llc owns 105 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AAPL, BHP, RIO, FCX, SH, WPC, KL, BAM, ENSG, VNQ, PCH, IBP, OSB, RCKY, SUPN, ESCA, RBA, DLTH, NLS, PRIM, ELVT, GPRO, VSTO, DFIN, EWJ, IWD, IWN, SPKE, DX, TTEC, GPX,
- Added Positions: KMI, NEM, QQQ, TLT, BTG, LQD,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, ACN, GLD, FCN, ATVI, FNV, TNET, MUSA, GOLD, FIZZ, IWM, EFA, MTUM,
- Sold Out: MA, MRK, CVX, EOG, SU, IEF, HZNP, DG, COOP, SFM, CENT, SNEX, SAIC, CLX, BWX, FLWS, DECK, SPWH, HBI, STMP, PETS, FIX, SGC, CHGG, ATKR, SEDG, GV, EHTH, HBB,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with KMI. Click here to check it out.
- Real-Time Insider Buys
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
For the details of NKCFO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nkcfo+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NKCFO LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,673,500 shares, 34.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,145 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 49,325 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio.
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 221,900 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,070 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 55,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.7 and $66.28, with an estimated average price of $56.41. The stock is now traded at around $69.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 96,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 81,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 126,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 102,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 89.82%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 460,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.35%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: B2Gold Corp (BTG)
Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $7.05, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $4.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.84.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.82.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of NKCFO LLC. Also check out:
1. NKCFO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NKCFO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NKCFO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NKCFO LLC keeps buying