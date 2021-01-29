>
Articles 

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Rio Tinto PLC

January 29, 2021 | About: MTUM +1.66% IWF +0.55% VOD -0.06% MDY +0.76% EBS +1.18% AON -0.12% RDS.A +0.68% USB +2.24% RIO -0.23% BKR +0.93%

Madison, WI, based Investment company First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Aon PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Baker Hughes Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Business Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, First Business Financial Services, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+business+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 842,289 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 276,712 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.87%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 350,531 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.28%
  4. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 476,247 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 775,714 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.17 and $111.47, with an estimated average price of $91.42. The stock is now traded at around $108.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.29. The stock is now traded at around $206.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,471 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.28%. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $166.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 350,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 276,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $15.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $434.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Sold Out: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $17.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC..

