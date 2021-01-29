Dowling & Yahnke Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, Sells BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Schrodinger Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Dowling & Yahnke Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF, Gossamer Bio Inc, sells BTC iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Schrodinger Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Slack Technologies Inc, S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dowling & Yahnke Llc. As of 2020Q4, Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 326 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VT, VCYT, IEFA, VIA, AZN, SCHG, ARKK, DOV, HSY, IXC, IWD, DD, CRWD, DOW, SQ, GNRC, PBR, JHB, FITB, FAST, GPX, IEZ, IVE, TSM, ARCC, XLP, GERN,

VT, VCYT, IEFA, VIA, AZN, SCHG, ARKK, DOV, HSY, IXC, IWD, DD, CRWD, DOW, SQ, GNRC, PBR, JHB, FITB, FAST, GPX, IEZ, IVE, TSM, ARCC, XLP, GERN, Added Positions: IJT, VWOB, VDE, HD, MSFT, IDU, JNJ, GOSS, IVW, VOO, PG, PFE, CAT, IYW, GOOGL, VGT, AMZN, FB, MRK, PEP, LLY, ORCL, ITW, BSV, IYC, EMR, IVV, IJK, VZ, RTX, PM, AVGO, TXN, TSLA, O, ABBV, IJS, SHOP, SNAP, BND, APD, AXP, AMGN, VTI, ADP, BMY, VBK, SPY, SDY, EW, ABT, EL, NYF, MMM, BKNG, ISRG, MDLZ, XLI, VXF, TIP, SCHB, IWS, IYH, JPST, NEE, CB, MO, AMT, ADI, ADSK, TFC, BDX, VIAC, COF, SCHW, CTSH, ECL, OTIS, GD, JCI, VFC, BX, TEL, GM, KMI, ZTS, GWPH, BABA, KHC, FOXA,

IJT, VWOB, VDE, HD, MSFT, IDU, JNJ, GOSS, IVW, VOO, PG, PFE, CAT, IYW, GOOGL, VGT, AMZN, FB, MRK, PEP, LLY, ORCL, ITW, BSV, IYC, EMR, IVV, IJK, VZ, RTX, PM, AVGO, TXN, TSLA, O, ABBV, IJS, SHOP, SNAP, BND, APD, AXP, AMGN, VTI, ADP, BMY, VBK, SPY, SDY, EW, ABT, EL, NYF, MMM, BKNG, ISRG, MDLZ, XLI, VXF, TIP, SCHB, IWS, IYH, JPST, NEE, CB, MO, AMT, ADI, ADSK, TFC, BDX, VIAC, COF, SCHW, CTSH, ECL, OTIS, GD, JCI, VFC, BX, TEL, GM, KMI, ZTS, GWPH, BABA, KHC, FOXA, Reduced Positions: IONS, IWC, VB, LANC, RS, EFA, BRK.B, XLE, SCZ, VEU, T, ADBE, NVDA, EFV, SOXX, VEA, VOX, VUG, VV, INTC, SRE, TGT, WMT, MA, PYPL, EFG, IWM, MDY, VBR, VNQI, VWO, XLB, BAC, BIIB, CVX, C, DHR, GE, GILD, ILMN, NKE, TMO, UNH, WBA, EBAY, NOW, SAIC, HPE, EEM, EMB, IJR, QQQ, VXUS, XLU, ATVI, AFL, AIG, AMAT, BK, BAX, BIO, BLK, CSX, LUMN, CME, CI, COP, DISH, EA, GIS, HPQ, IBM, K, KR, MCK, MET, MCO, NOC, NVS, PNC, PRU, SLB, STT, SYY, WFC, WAL, YUM, LDOS, HII, MPC, YUMC, DELL, CARR, ACWX, BIV, DVY, GDX, IAU, IWB, IWO, IWR, IYE, IYM, IYZ, RWX, VCR, VCSH, VDC, VHT, VIG, VIS, VOE, VSS, VTV, XLF, XLY,

IONS, IWC, VB, LANC, RS, EFA, BRK.B, XLE, SCZ, VEU, T, ADBE, NVDA, EFV, SOXX, VEA, VOX, VUG, VV, INTC, SRE, TGT, WMT, MA, PYPL, EFG, IWM, MDY, VBR, VNQI, VWO, XLB, BAC, BIIB, CVX, C, DHR, GE, GILD, ILMN, NKE, TMO, UNH, WBA, EBAY, NOW, SAIC, HPE, EEM, EMB, IJR, QQQ, VXUS, XLU, ATVI, AFL, AIG, AMAT, BK, BAX, BIO, BLK, CSX, LUMN, CME, CI, COP, DISH, EA, GIS, HPQ, IBM, K, KR, MCK, MET, MCO, NOC, NVS, PNC, PRU, SLB, STT, SYY, WFC, WAL, YUM, LDOS, HII, MPC, YUMC, DELL, CARR, ACWX, BIV, DVY, GDX, IAU, IWB, IWO, IWR, IYE, IYM, IYZ, RWX, VCR, VCSH, VDC, VHT, VIG, VIS, VOE, VSS, VTV, XLF, XLY, Sold Out: SDGR, WORK, SPGI, VSAT, VXX, VNT, YRCW,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 463,626 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 421,917 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 607,451 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 799,429 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,855 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.99 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Veracyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $61.88, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,262 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.9 and $128.76, with an estimated average price of $121.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 90.59%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 104,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $47.04. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 147,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 93.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.9 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.5. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 103.67%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 851.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $48.06 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $63.38.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.