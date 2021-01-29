Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Colony Capital Inc

Investment company Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Colony Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY,

SPY, Added Positions: BND, VTI, VTIP, SHY, DGRW, IVE, CLNY, SPTM, BSV, SPDW,

BND, VTI, VTIP, SHY, DGRW, IVE, CLNY, SPTM, BSV, SPDW, Reduced Positions: VEU, ITOT, SPAB, IWD, QUAL, VWO, SCHA, VB, VOO, VT,

For the details of Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/astoria+strategic+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 217,873 shares, 22.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 949,595 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 261,565 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.46% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 255,134 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 273,262 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Colony Capital Inc by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $2.79 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $4.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 75,537 shares as of 2020-12-31.