Community Bank, N.A. Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp

Dewitt, NY, based Investment company Community Bank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, BTC iShares Global Healthcare ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank, N.A.. As of 2020Q4, Community Bank, N.A. owns 472 stocks with a total value of $731 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Community Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 435,473 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,018 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 457,852 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 281,529 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,957 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 65,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $338.9. The stock is now traded at around $393.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 94.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 60,946 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $102.35, with an estimated average price of $102.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in BTC iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 42.63%. The purchase prices were between $67.85 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 33,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 90.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $35.88 and $44.65, with an estimated average price of $41.39.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.81 and $16.23, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.41.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.32.