Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Deluxe Corp, Netflix Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: GDX +2.49% VWO +0.48% EFA +0.64% EWJ +0.65% IVV +0.85% SPLG +0.82% SLV +5.55% GLD +0.09% EEM +0.7% DLX -6.56% NFLX +2.93% CRM +0.77%

Investment company Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Silver Trust, sells Apple Inc, Deluxe Corp, Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 100,343 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 173,088 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 32,088 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  4. Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 62,264 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  5. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 98,990 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 78,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 738.65%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 255,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.78%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $25.84.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.87.



