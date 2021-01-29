Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Deluxe Corp, Netflix Inc

Investment company Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Silver Trust, sells Apple Inc, Deluxe Corp, Netflix Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWJ, IVV, SPLG, SLV, GLD, XLF, EEM, BRK.B, XLE, BAC, GDXJ, DD, HON, C, CB, UPS, IJR, RTX, RPAY, MDT, PCY, SDY,

EWJ, IVV, SPLG, SLV, GLD, XLF, EEM, BRK.B, XLE, BAC, GDXJ, DD, HON, C, CB, UPS, IJR, RTX, RPAY, MDT, PCY, SDY, Added Positions: GDX, SH, QQQ, VWO, VCIT, EFA, VAW, XLV, VTV, GOOG, JPM, GOOGL, VCLT, AMLP, BMY, DIS, DOW, VEU, AMT, FEYE, HYG, INTC, VNQ, XOM,

GDX, SH, QQQ, VWO, VCIT, EFA, VAW, XLV, VTV, GOOG, JPM, GOOGL, VCLT, AMLP, BMY, DIS, DOW, VEU, AMT, FEYE, HYG, INTC, VNQ, XOM, Reduced Positions: SPY, AAPL, VGT, SO, HD, PM, MO, JNJ, PFE, IAU, NLY, WRK, MSFT, T, PG, NKE, VTI, VYMI, MRK, SBUX, FB, DOCU, AMZN, IWF, RDS.B, CVS, PEP, CSCO, VO, VB, VV, VUG, XBI, KMI, V, MA, AZN, AYI, MOS, GBDC, VZ, UNH, ILMN, NEE, CPB, BF.B, TFC,

SPY, AAPL, VGT, SO, HD, PM, MO, JNJ, PFE, IAU, NLY, WRK, MSFT, T, PG, NKE, VTI, VYMI, MRK, SBUX, FB, DOCU, AMZN, IWF, RDS.B, CVS, PEP, CSCO, VO, VB, VV, VUG, XBI, KMI, V, MA, AZN, AYI, MOS, GBDC, VZ, UNH, ILMN, NEE, CPB, BF.B, TFC, Sold Out: DLX, NFLX, CRM, NVDA, TWLO, AMJ, SIRI,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 100,343 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 173,088 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 32,088 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 62,264 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 98,990 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 78,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 738.65%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 255,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 25,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.78%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $21.44 and $29.2, with an estimated average price of $25.84.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $314.

Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.87.