American Research & Management Co. Buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Sells Energy Transfer LP, McDonald's Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Marion, MA, based Investment company American Research & Management Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Gilead Sciences Inc, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, sells Energy Transfer LP, McDonald's Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Research & Management Co.. As of 2020Q4, American Research & Management Co. owns 370 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VRTX, LQD, VZ, BSV, CVGW, PSF, MINT, CMCSA, VIA, UNF, FLRN, CCI, EMLC, AGG, SCHX, VOWA, CERN, UBLXF, EQIX, MS, WCN, XLU, TOTL, STZ, JJC, ICLN, SNY, UL, ZBH, GDRX, AOUT, LMND, 6PH, 6PH, AAL, ZNGA, DAL, CYTH,
- Added Positions: FNV, SBCF, GILD, CVX, MSFT, JNJ, GOOG, PEP, CL, MRK, CINF, TJX, BCPC, UNP, XSLV, JPM, DIS, INTC, CMI, COST, AMZN, EMR, T, V, LLY, XLE, MO, ALLYPA.PFD, PM, AMGN, USB, TMO, BLK, EW, NSC, CSCO, NEE, MMP, D, FDX, ABT, BA, VBR, SCHF, MRNA, FTRCQ, VOD, UPS, ADSK, PKG, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, NVDA, IBM, ET, MCD, DOV, CHD, FISV, USBPM.PFD, RDS.B, WY, BAC, SYK, KMI, TSLA, APD, FB, BWEL, TCBIP.PFD, CARR, RMD, HRL, GD, BIIB, DE, CI, PSK, IWN, MMM, SAN, WFCPX.PFD, ZTS, CVS, FIS, EQR, GE, WBA, UNH, NLS, CRM,
- Sold Out: SRNE, IWP, PLD, CSX, LUMN, FLIR, KNL, BB, TOT, WAB, PBEGF, TRTC, DNKN, 4OR1,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,726 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 122,380 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 98,214 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,386 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 767,660 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.99%
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $230.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 9,888 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.67, with an estimated average price of $70.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In (PSF)
American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $28.48, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,765 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 109.87%. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 51,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida by 1096.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 78,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 217.61%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 57.75%. The purchase prices were between $76.67 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $79.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 76.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $65.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)
American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 194.05%. The purchase prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.76 and $11.95, with an estimated average price of $7.97.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22.Sold Out: Knoll Inc (KNL)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Knoll Inc. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $13.54.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.67.Sold Out: Terra Tech Corp (TRTC)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Terra Tech Corp. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.21, with an estimated average price of $0.11.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $100.98.
