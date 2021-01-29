>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys II-VI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, Sells Vontier Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: IIVI -0.21% DIS +5.43% CVX +0.93% ITW +1% NUE -1.95% GM +3.45% VNT +1.33%

Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp (Current Portfolio) buys II-VI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, International Paper Co, sells Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2020Q4, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 76 stocks with a total value of $662 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+point+portfolio+managers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP
  1. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 75,338 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 115,911 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. Amphenol Corp (APH) - 194,623 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 63,010 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 108,015 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.63. The stock is now traded at around $197.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP. Also check out:

1. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)