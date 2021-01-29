North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Buys II-VI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, Sells Vontier Corp

Investment company North Point Portfolio Managers Corp (Current Portfolio) buys II-VI Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Chevron Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, International Paper Co, sells Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp. As of 2020Q4, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp owns 76 stocks with a total value of $662 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IIVI, DIS, CVX, ITW, IP, NUE, GM, SPY,

IIVI, DIS, CVX, ITW, IP, NUE, GM, SPY, Added Positions: AMZN, COST, SYY, ZBRA, AJG, MSFT, GOOGL, JPM, PH, D, VZ,

AMZN, COST, SYY, ZBRA, AJG, MSFT, GOOGL, JPM, PH, D, VZ, Reduced Positions: MPC, ACN, SSNC, HIG, NEOG, DOV, GNTX, UNH, INGR, PEP, XOM, JNJ,

MPC, ACN, SSNC, HIG, NEOG, DOV, GNTX, UNH, INGR, PEP, XOM, JNJ, Sold Out: VNT,

For the details of NORTH POINT PORTFOLIO MANAGERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/north+point+portfolio+managers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 75,338 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 115,911 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 194,623 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 63,010 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% Visa Inc (V) - 108,015 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.74 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $59.93. The stock is now traded at around $87.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $89.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.85 and $217.54, with an estimated average price of $204.63. The stock is now traded at around $197.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.