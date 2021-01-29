>
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Visa Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: WORK +0.45% IBKR +0.6% TRUP -2.03% V +1.67%

Investment company Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sells Trupanion Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv. As of 2020Q4, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,507 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 782,000 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,345 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tucows Inc (TCX) - 1,594,627 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio.
Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 147.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.

Reduced: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv reduced to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 67.14%. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $122.08, with an estimated average price of $95.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.86%. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv still held 230,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



