Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Sells Trupanion Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sells Trupanion Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv. As of 2020Q4, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENTAKTIENGESELLSCHAFT FUER LANGFRISTIGE INVESTOREN TGV
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 124,507 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 782,000 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 86,345 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio.
- Tucows Inc (TCX) - 1,594,627 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 300 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 147.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.Reduced: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv reduced to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 67.14%. The sale prices were between $71.5 and $122.08, with an estimated average price of $95.08. The stock is now traded at around $116.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.86%. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Inv still held 230,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
