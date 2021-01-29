Private Ocean, LLC Buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Apple Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Private Ocean, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa, Apple Inc, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, The Walt Disney Co, sells VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Ocean, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Private Ocean, LLC owns 500 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ETSY, RYT, REM, MGK, SWKS, HDV, IGSB, NKX, FSK, NCB, TRUP, SYF, 74HA, AMLP, IGIB, LQD, SCHG, XHB, ENPH, AES, VIA, CNBX, TWO, MMT, DFCO, WIT, TTWO, SO, PCG, NEBLQ, F, MTOR, ATI,

HYMB, AAPL, SUSB, ESGD, VTEB, VCSH, ESGE, JNK, PCY, ESGU, DIS, ADSK, IJJ, IVW, ICF, ROK, TSLA, AMZN, VWO, SCHW, DSI, PFF, IWP, AMD, VNQ, M, MCD, BMY, VNQI, IDV, SHM, IJK, IJS, IJT, RTX, ILMN, NVDA, QUAL, SCHH, SCHE, SCHK, SCHD, VIOO, SCHA, VSS, VT, EPS, NEWR, SJM, A, ALK, BMRN, BA, CI, CSCO, KO, DXC, ED, DUK, EPD, NEE, GE, HD, INTC, ARKK, MRO, NKE, PFE, REGN, CRM, WAB, WFC, ZBH, V, KEYS, MFGP, PRSP, PTON, CARR, OTIS, Reduced Positions: HYD, USB, IWB, VEA, GWX, O, PRF, NFLX, VTI, IEMG, SHOP, IWD, PG, SCHF, EFA, JNJ, ADC, SBUX, VZ, BSV, PXF, MRK, IBM, JPM, PCAR, EEM, SQ, TWTR, IJR, APD, VTV, QQQ, CVX, VTIP, AMGN, VCIT, WPS, HPE, DOW, BYND, CTVA, BND, VO, DVYE, IAU, TIP, SHY, SDY, RWO, MDY, GSG, IWM, WMT, CLX, XOM, ETR, EMR, LLY, DD, DLR, CCI, COST, FITB, C, CAT, CSX, BLK, BAC, AMT, AEP, ACN, JWN, NOW, PSX, KMI, AVGO, WY, T, TGT, PNM, ABBV, LMT, KR, KMB, IPAR, HON, HPQ, GILD,

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB) - 1,210,576 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.98% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 854,932 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 571,067 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) - 1,347,947 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 435,790 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11%

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $202.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.05 and $203.91, with an estimated average price of $193.79. The stock is now traded at around $206.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.46 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Incom. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $56.05 and $58.99, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $59.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.98%. The holding were 1,210,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 632.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 170,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.34%. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $26.11. The stock is now traded at around $26.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 716,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $73.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 242,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 79.64%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 4285.71%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $284.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52.

Private Ocean, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $41.98 and $51.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69.

Private Ocean, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 91.72%. The sale prices were between $58.84 and $61.54, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.78%. Private Ocean, LLC still held 42,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 72.38%. The sale prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Private Ocean, LLC still held 8,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 63.32%. The sale prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Private Ocean, LLC still held 278 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 25.95%. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1120.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Private Ocean, LLC still held 411 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Private Ocean, LLC reduced to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 49.26%. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $68.6, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Private Ocean, LLC still held 2,022 shares as of 2020-12-31.