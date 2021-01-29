Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, Qual

Providence, RI, based Investment company Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Unilever PLC, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, Qualcomm Inc, Unilever NV, Dow Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. owns 164 stocks with a total value of $619 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, GE, INTU, IWM, CL, GS, JAZZ, TEL, RGNX, STNE, CRWD, IPAY,

UL, GE, INTU, IWM, CL, GS, JAZZ, TEL, RGNX, STNE, CRWD, IPAY, Added Positions: SCHD, SCHF, TIPX, IVW, SCHX, FNDX, GLD, VNQI, VOO, NOBL, PYPL, NVDA, NKE, VO, XBI, FPE, VEU, VNQ, AMZN, XLK, CTT, AVGO, CVX, MA, ZYXI, TMO, WMT, TFC, BDX, VTIP, NEE, LHX, IBM, SWKS, VBR, TOTL, CWI, SCHP, SCHE, PGX, PM, MDY, HACK, GEM,

SCHD, SCHF, TIPX, IVW, SCHX, FNDX, GLD, VNQI, VOO, NOBL, PYPL, NVDA, NKE, VO, XBI, FPE, VEU, VNQ, AMZN, XLK, CTT, AVGO, CVX, MA, ZYXI, TMO, WMT, TFC, BDX, VTIP, NEE, LHX, IBM, SWKS, VBR, TOTL, CWI, SCHP, SCHE, PGX, PM, MDY, HACK, GEM, Reduced Positions: CSCO, INTC, FB, CFG, T, AGG, TSLA, DIS, AMAT, IJH, DD, BABA, JNJ, PBE, CVS, SCHV, STT, CRM, SCHB, RTX, PEP, PWR, LOW, BRK.B, C, XOM, VTV, VCSH, BAC, LQD, GPN, ABBV, HD, MDLZ, TJX, NVS, HPQ, KO, ITW, PGF, RSP, TGT,

CSCO, INTC, FB, CFG, T, AGG, TSLA, DIS, AMAT, IJH, DD, BABA, JNJ, PBE, CVS, SCHV, STT, CRM, SCHB, RTX, PEP, PWR, LOW, BRK.B, C, XOM, VTV, VCSH, BAC, LQD, GPN, ABBV, HD, MDLZ, TJX, NVS, HPQ, KO, ITW, PGF, RSP, TGT, Sold Out: SGOL, MUNI, QCOM, UN, DOW, NIO, OR, CRMD,

Novartis AG (NVS) - 3,739 shares, 57.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 169,019 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,291,024 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 926.45% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 200,909 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 83,284 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $369.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $208.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $275.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $140.71 and $165.05, with an estimated average price of $149.04. The stock is now traded at around $163.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 2,291,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 720,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 54.48%. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $20.91, with an estimated average price of $20.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 89,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E by 889.27%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 909.35%. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.83.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29.