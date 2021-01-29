Your Advocates Ltd., LLP Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShar

Investment company Your Advocates Ltd., LLP (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, sells CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP. As of 2020Q4, Your Advocates Ltd., LLP owns 140 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDE, HES, 0J2E, A, DBX, HPE, URA, RXT, DDOG, FSLY, KEYS, IDEX, GE, DXC, CPKPY, BGR, PRSP, 1YI1, CTVA, BLX, GOVT, RJA, ALB,

FNDE, HES, 0J2E, A, DBX, HPE, URA, RXT, DDOG, FSLY, KEYS, IDEX, GE, DXC, CPKPY, BGR, PRSP, 1YI1, CTVA, BLX, GOVT, RJA, ALB, Added Positions: FNDF, SCHF, VB, IAU, SPDW, DEM, PSX, ABTX, IJJ, WING, WLK, IWP, ZNGA, VZ, IJS, IJT, ROK, SPEM, LMT,

FNDF, SCHF, VB, IAU, SPDW, DEM, PSX, ABTX, IJJ, WING, WLK, IWP, ZNGA, VZ, IJS, IJT, ROK, SPEM, LMT, Reduced Positions: SCHR, BOND, FNDX, SCHX, SCHA, XOP, VEA, IVV, VWO, COP, EMB, SCHM, SLB, MSFT, XOM, SPSM, VNQI,

SCHR, BOND, FNDX, SCHX, SCHA, XOP, VEA, IVV, VWO, COP, EMB, SCHM, SLB, MSFT, XOM, SPSM, VNQI, Sold Out: IEI, NVDA, TSLA, VUG, VOO, VOE, VO, USHY, SPIB, NOBL, NFIN, PFE, EMLC, EWP, MRO, IEO, IWO, BND, QYLD, BLV, AMJ, VGIT, RYAM,

CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 290,480 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.79% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 148,154 shares, 12.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.53% CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF) - 559,854 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.40% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 431,199 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 169.29% CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 383,561 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.61%. The holding were 413,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $45.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.45 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $21.14. The stock is now traded at around $24.978100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.94. The stock is now traded at around $121.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,883 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan by 183.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.78 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.82%. The holding were 559,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 169.29%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 431,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 31428.89%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 262.17%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 106.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $38.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.65, with an estimated average price of $77.21.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84.

Your Advocates Ltd., LLP sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21.