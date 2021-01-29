Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, SSgA SPDR Retail, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Wilkes-barre, PA, based Investment company Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, SSgA SPDR Retail, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Penn National Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 277 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 91,315 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 137,325 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.34% SSgA SPDR Homebuilders (XHB) - 207,956 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 81,785 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.1% BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 82,051 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 91,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 207,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Retail. The purchase prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 155,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 77,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.18 and $114.34, with an estimated average price of $105.45. The stock is now traded at around $120.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 71,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 58,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $77.19 and $89.7, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 137,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.43%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1863.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 60.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 60,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1050.24%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 2794.74%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $4 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.4.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $62.05, with an estimated average price of $61.26.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54.