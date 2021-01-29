Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, SSgA SPDR Retail, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Wilkes-barre, PA, based Investment company Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, SSgA SPDR Retail, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Amazon.com Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Penn National Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owns 277 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLD, XHB, XRT, JNK, XHE, XLK, V, IWM, CWB, XLV, BNDX, ILF, MMM, LHX, MDC, CRWD, VZ, HACK, XBI, IRDM, PYPL, FSLY, VIG, FB, COR, FOUR, GS, TSLA, JPM, ARKG, ORCL, PTH, NEE, XLI, TAN, TT, EVRG, GDX, D, LIN, MTB, MRK, VFF, FBHS, IEFA, SPY, XOM, PPL, REGN, UNH, XEL, MRKR, IR, VWO, LCTX, COP, DD, JCOM, MFC, PFG, RDCM, NHF, KKR, NCLH, GLPI, EDIT, YUMC, SNAP, CTVA, OTIS, AZEK, VIGI, XLU, ALL, TFC, VIAC, HLX, DUK, DYAI, ENB, MTCH, INO, MU, TAP, OSUR, PDS, RCL, SNY, SIRI, NS, VOD, ZBH, TXMD, NEO, FSLR, ESSA, TDC, PSTI, VIA, MHH, VRTS, NVGS, JKS, TMDI, FBIO, ALLE, SIEN, EVA, TDOC, OCX, NTNX, AYX, SD, DOCU, REZI, DELL, LEVI, PINS, ZM, PTON, SPT, PLTR, ASHR, FAN, IEMG, IJT, MJ, QUAL, SDY, SPLV, USMV, XLY, XOP,
- Added Positions: AAXJ, GOOG, ABBV, WMT, QQQ, ARKK, IJR, IGV, IVV, SQ, MS, CLNE, ARKW,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, EMB, PENN, NSC, AAPL, HYG, NEA, LQD, CVS, BHC, KO, CGC, ACAD, HUM, CVX, IAU, TIP, AGG, MSFT, ED, NKE, HSY, BMY, PSCH, GD, RTX, HOLX, BRK.B, IONS, AZO, AMGN, AXP, RMBS, CBU, MAR, PNC, TGT, LUV, SRPT, ABT, BAC, EMR, ANET, IBM, PEG, CI, PFE, DOW, NET, NYCB, CMI, HD, AEP, BAX, DFS, DIS, BA, USB, SHY, SAP, ROL, CAT, AMRN, ANAB, PEP, EMN, AMED, ADP, CL, COST, APA, MUB, CSX, HWM, IJH, ADM, VMW, IBB, NQP, NOC, GE, HON, IIVI, INTC, JNJ, KEY, LVS, MCD, CFR, NBTB, MBCN, CAKE, PFIS, PG, HAL, BYD, UGI, WASH, WFC, YUM,
- Sold Out: IUSV, IUSG, KYN, USIG, MBB, BK, BOH, LLY, PM, FE, GLDM, SO, PSX, SCHP, RPD, GTXMQ, BP, TLT, LYV, MDLA, VLY, SAIC, USA, WAB,
For the details of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riggs+asset+managment+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 91,315 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 137,325 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.34%
- SSgA SPDR Homebuilders (XHB) - 207,956 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 81,785 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.1%
- BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 82,051 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.08%
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 91,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Homebuilders (XHB)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 207,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Retail (XRT)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Retail. The purchase prices were between $49.84 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 155,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 77,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.18 and $114.34, with an estimated average price of $105.45. The stock is now traded at around $120.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 71,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $132.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 58,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $77.19 and $89.7, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 137,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.43%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1863.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 60.05%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 60,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 88.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1050.24%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 2794.74%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $88.69, with an estimated average price of $84.01.Sold Out: Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co (KYN)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $4 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.4.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.4 and $62.05, with an estimated average price of $61.26.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.. Also check out:
1. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. keeps buying