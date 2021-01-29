Sonata Capital Group Inc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Sonata Capital Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonata Capital Group Inc. As of 2020Q4, Sonata Capital Group Inc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 47,812 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,818 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 66,724 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 122,816 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 40,101 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.72 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $160.59. The stock is now traded at around $168.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42. The stock is now traded at around $118.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $538.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 100,891 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 75,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 100.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 38,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.90%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 23,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 327.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.