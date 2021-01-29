Weaver Consulting Group Buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year

Investment company Weaver Consulting Group (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver Consulting Group. As of 2020Q4, Weaver Consulting Group owns 111 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 361,270 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 116,860 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 119,509 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.94% BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 184,080 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,701 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.69. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 63.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 66,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 616.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 345.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 204.54%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.14.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.

Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.