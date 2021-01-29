Weaver Consulting Group Buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year

Investment company Weaver Consulting Group (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weaver Consulting Group. As of 2020Q4, Weaver Consulting Group owns 111 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SLQD, SPHB, QRVO,
- Added Positions: SCHD, QUAL, DGRO, IVW, VIG, UBER, PSX, UPS, MGK, QYLD, YUM, AOR, MTUM, IDU, CMCSA, PFF, SUSA, AMZN, AAPL, TSLA, VZ, VUG, VYM, JNJ, AOA, DVY, EW, VTV, HD, VV, WPC, IMTM, INTC, DIS, BLK, T, IWF, IJH, QQQ, CSCO, BABA, VNQ, PFE, NVDA, TLT, FB,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, ISTB, AGG, SHY, AOK, SPLV, TIP, IEF, IEI, LEN, BND, QLTA, FBND, AOM, SDY, HDV, BOND, CMF, OEF, XLP, GLD, PSA, FDL, VCIT, IYH, BA, PEP, XOM, SPY, DIA, EIX, BMY, KO, XLE, GOOGL, MOAT, GE,
- Sold Out: NEAR, BYND, GOVT, MCD, SHYG, COST, SPLK, NFLX, EVBG, VHT, V, ORCL, DHS, BAC, IUSV, USIG, DSI, MDT, IYY, ZM, NOBL, CWB, XLV, VCSH, STIP, FLOT, DLN, IVE, WFC, AXP, ETN, MO, ABT, XLK, WM, CME, STN, FCBP, CVS, BAB, ITA, KR, IHI, DHR, IBM, SIZE, EMB, UNH, FVD, SBUX, SRE, SQ, DELL, UAL, RSP, LLY, CRM, NAC, LQD, C, JKD, SPAB, PEAK, FSLY, CARR, DON, IGIB, COP, CINF, TXN, GILD, OTIS, BUD, DAL, SHOP, PEG, EEM, GS, DBC, KNSL, SUB, BP, APPN, SFIX, PNW, CLGX, IWM, MDLZ, IXUS, QCOM, IYW, WIX, RPG, VLUE, IJJ, WTRG, FAF, XHR, AWK, LOW, AIG, TDOC, PYPL, ICVT, IWD, IAU, MAR, ITW, KMB, USB, BLOK, TQQQ, ZS, VO, ATSG, XLF, MRNA, SWK, ED, DUK, SH, SYY, HTA, TOT, ACN, ABBV, TWTR, VWO, MMM, PM, PNC, XLU, EFA, VXF, BIIB, SLV, EL, TTD, FLGT, ALK, BOTZ, TEL, FE, BAX, WY, PCG, NEM, DTE, ARCC, EB, NKE, HLT, NSC, LYFT, PINS, KRG, MDY, CRWD, RAD, DFEB, DLR, FVRR, AEP, SKYY, MMP, ACWV, EEMV, EA, FUN, AMT, ANGL, NOW, AVGO, AMBA, NVS, IEFA, KMI, SHV, ADM, CM, NCLH, TSM, BX, J, TMUS, FPF, AFIN, HYG, XLY, RNG, LULU, R, TMO, LMT, VEA, BBY, PAYC, HQY, BGS, HUBS, HEZU, O, D, SEDG, ACWI, BIDU, CCI, IWB, VIAC, PRU, BIF, ANTM, TRI, AB, VDE, DXCM, LVS, TM, RDS.A, GIS, EPD, AEE, PPG, IYE, MILN, TFC, RNP, CCL, JBHT, CLX, AMG, PLD, MCK, SBAC, IVC, CRSP, ALL, DEO, LW, USRT, CTSH, IXJ, GLW, CB, PENN, FDX, PHM, UN, TT, F, XEL, SU, DD, INFY, SO, ROKU, BDX, MDB, SCHF, SCHX, AON, CGNX, CNC, ADBE, EXC, ORLY, STZ, CSX, DOCU, INSP, SLB, XLC, MAS, SPG, AMP, VGIT, SONO, NIO, NEE, ESTC, EQC, STNE, LIN, TWST, BSL, NXPI, SII, AMLP, WBA, RCL, DOW, CAG, LIT, LXP, IHF, AZN, VNQI, BAH, PSF, RVLV, CHWY, IWY, WORK, TER, HCAT, BKNG, CORP, DDOG, CRNC, IWS, BILL, VMBS, DKNG, RGEN, MU, FMAY, MTCH, IWP, PSI, SNOW, WD, TEAM, ZNGA, PRF, RQI, SIVB, INDA, VBK, BBL, JPS, ASML, VAW, FFBC, PANW, MDIV, PNR, WEX, JCI, MET, PHG, RY, SPHD, ARDC, JXI, NEO, EOG, SPGI, XBI, IEMG, ZTS, M, PGF, GWPH, FAST, ISRG, DFS, DOV, HA, APA, XLNX, IBB, CHTR, ROBO, SWKS, FHLC, VCYT, PXF, CHGG, MASI, UNP, MBB, NOC, DRI, IDXX, ICUI, TJX, UTG, CAT, HEFA, AMAT, ADI, FDN, VPU, DEM, ANET, CNI, MELI, CIM, GLOB, FTSM, IJS, TNDM, BSV, SPYG, ARKG, LRCX, PIE, SNPS, IWV, GOLD, CDNS, TRV, LMBS, DE, XBIT, LUV, FFTY, NVTA, IQLT, VOD, NVO, SAP, SNN, APPF, WRK, RELX, NDAQ, CIBR, SCHW, ATVI, LOB, LITE, DEW, GSK, GPN, UAA, DXJ, HPE, WYNN, ULTA, RDNT, LPX, NKTR, EBAY, SIFY, RMR, CUK, WLTW, FLT, TTWO, ABB, PHO, IXN, CSB, RXL, FXH, SMG, BTO, PCM, UA, BSX, XLRE, MJ, PBR, EBS, PMO, ABR, OXY, NGVT, SPTL, STT, IYF, FTV, MPW, PBCT, EQR, HES, WFCPL.PFD, SNY, ASIX, ACB, EMR, ADNT, YUMC, AA, EWJ, LEG, VRTX, OGI, AAXJ, RA, SJM, HGV, PK, BK, HWM, KYN, VALE, VTNR, SHW, EZU, MRO, SNAP, CRON, VIAV, TAK, DXC, TAP, IPG, OKTA, GRWG, OHI, IR, ARGX, GPMT, ADP, BHF, MFGP, DAN, IWN, FUV, COO, BHP, BTI, SE, SCHB, SPMD, JPST, DLPH, UGI, LUMN, CVE, PEB, CHIX, BBVA, HAE, USHY, SKYW, FSK, TWO, IJR, WCN, EVFM, PGR, FISV, HAL, FIYY, SPOT, ST, VLO, GSHD, NVT, AMRX, ACCO, PRSP, EPRT, NI, EWZ, KDP, TLRY, VTA, ONTX, GTXMQ, AMX, CPRT, VB, OVV, LTHM, PLAN, YETI, REZI, NCR, HOG, SQM, SCHP, APH, SLGG, DLTR, DOX, WELL, ALC, PD, VOX, SBRA, CTVA, GM, TAL, TRGP, BL43, WAB, NVST, SCHH, NLSN, PPL, HOLX, SPWR, RCI, FIS, KBR, AER, TY, ARNC, EHC, FCX, FCEL, NARI, NKLA, DMYT, SNE, EVN, ETR, ERIC, MPC, VPL, VBR, NUS, XXII, ADMP, FNV, SPR, LTC, ET, EUFN, GRPN, TCOM, APTV, VAC, CASH, DBEF, WPX, PPH, YELP, PFPT, IAG, ESLT, DES, SAND, SFM, AAL, LPTH, SAN, CCEP, BCE, FMC, FANG, VTIP, FTI, PXD, BCS, CHL, EPR, HSBC, NYCB, HMC, MGA, SNP, SLM, EFX, UIS, ENB, AES, WDC, CMI, GPC, GERN, NGG, CEO, XME, AWP, SMIN, MFC, VEU, CE, ICLR, TU, XONE, PBF, IWO, ZBH, GRFS, ROK, GD, RMD, HAIN, MOH, JWN, ICE, DGX, TPR, WDIV, LEN.B, JBLU, CDW, MNKKQ, NWSA, CIK, NOK, MSI, OLED, KRE, XLI, EXPE, SOXX, ESRT, BTZ, ABEV, ALLE, UBS, CI, SIX, FHI, OKE, LADR, AMC, RIO, ECL, MCHP, SGT, IGHG, IP, HIG, DGT, UNG, ALB, KSS, EXR, TDC, AWF, TGT, TEVA, MS, KLAC, OUT, BBBY, SRNE, TSN, PCY, IGT, HUM, KB, MBT, CVI, BEN, PHI, WMB, X, JD, PE, EWY, CHKP, NTES, TLK, EQNR, TS, GPRO, VRTV, PCK, SYF, ROM, IJK, NYCBPU.PFD, CFG, CDK, DNP, CYBR, KEYS, AVNS, CSIQ, ABMD, HACK, CRBP, CLB, MKTX, FARM, KBA, FLR, MOMO, INSG, OSTK, JNK, CATM, FMB, BOX, EQIX, IXC, L, AVAV, LYG, ARKW, GDDY, RDS.B, ETSY, JCOM, CL, CIVB, EWA, DVN, NEPT, CC, BNS, PIRS, BWXT, KHC, OLLI, PDLI, CAH, TD, WW, PRGX, ZYXI, WEC, PJT, BIL, MMC, LNSR,
For the details of Weaver Consulting Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weaver+consulting+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weaver Consulting Group
- BTC iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 361,270 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 116,860 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 119,509 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.94%
- BTC iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 184,080 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 48,701 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $57.87, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Weaver Consulting Group initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.69. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 63.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 66,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 616.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 345.22%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Weaver Consulting Group added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 204.54%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.14.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39.Sold Out: BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Weaver Consulting Group sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.
