Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, PG&E Corp, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Danaher Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, PG&E Corp, Carnival Corp, Software Acquisition Group Inc II, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, Danaher Corp, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, QTS Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QQQ, PCGU, SAII, SWK, DEH, ETAC, ACEV, NEEPQ, VOO, PG, AAPL, ERES, HEC, IQ, MSFT, CCIV, CPSR, ANDA, LIN, KO, WMT, PEP, T5A, AACQ, PRPB, MDLZ, CLGX, GSAH, FUSE, TREB, XLE, PM, FCX, MO, AMZN, CL, COST, DD, ECL, EL, NEE, DOW, HD, NEM, SHW, MA, V, APD, TSLA, HPX,

QQQ, PCGU, SAII, SWK, DEH, ETAC, ACEV, NEEPQ, VOO, PG, AAPL, ERES, HEC, IQ, MSFT, CCIV, CPSR, ANDA, LIN, KO, WMT, PEP, T5A, AACQ, PRPB, MDLZ, CLGX, GSAH, FUSE, TREB, XLE, PM, FCX, MO, AMZN, CL, COST, DD, ECL, EL, NEE, DOW, HD, NEM, SHW, MA, V, APD, TSLA, HPX, Added Positions: SPY, IBB, CCL, CRSA, NCLH, SCVX, SCPE, GDX,

SPY, IBB, CCL, CRSA, NCLH, SCVX, SCPE, GDX, Reduced Positions: DIA, ALUS, CCAC, NEEPO, XLI, XLV, SFTW, DFPH, ACAM,

DIA, ALUS, CCAC, NEEPO, XLI, XLV, SFTW, DFPH, ACAM, Sold Out: XLK, XLB, DHRPA.PFD, QTSPB.PFD, MNCL, LGC, AMCI, XLU, SAMA, VPU, HYAC, XLF, VZ, CFXA, KBLM, TDAC, SPCE, XLC, INO, THBR, IPV, LOAK, MOH, RMG, AMT, CVX, XOM, PCPL, CHPM, EQIX, CCI, PLD, FBP, ONB,

For the details of MIZUHO SECURITIES USA INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+securities+usa+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 3,128,502 shares, 87.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 165,538 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 46,161 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.53% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) - 425,728 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91% Carnival Corp (CCL) - 407,638 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.93%

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $321.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 165,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.62 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $115.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Software Acquisition Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 327,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.73. The stock is now traded at around $180.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in D8 Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 284,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. initiated holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 344.44%. The purchase prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 407,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 88.94%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.61, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. added to a holding in SCVX Corp by 67.70%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $1465.03 and $1676.83, with an estimated average price of $1550.55.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $131.68 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $141.89.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Mizuho Securities Usa Inc. sold out a holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.06 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.3.