Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vertiv Holdings Co, Micron Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Investment company Mizuho Markets Cayman LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Vertiv Holdings Co, Micron Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Netflix Inc, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. As of 2020Q4, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CRM, AXP, PYPL, INTC, CPRI, FCX, IBM, MMM, KO, VLO, FDX, TWTR,

CRM, AXP, PYPL, INTC, CPRI, FCX, IBM, MMM, KO, VLO, FDX, TWTR, Added Positions: BABA, SPY, AMZN, SQ, NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, AMD, FB, MA, ADBE, V, GRUB, MCD,

BABA, SPY, AMZN, SQ, NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, AMD, FB, MA, ADBE, V, GRUB, MCD, Reduced Positions: UBER, NFLX, AVGO, MSFT, GE, SPLK, LULU, GOOGL,

UBER, NFLX, AVGO, MSFT, GE, SPLK, LULU, GOOGL, Sold Out: VRT, MU, LVS, NOW, XLNX, DIS, AMAT, XOM, MS, BIIB, SBUX, MET,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 953,295 shares, 26.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.81%
SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 216,877 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.18%
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,351 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.30%

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $226.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 43,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 953,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 511.18%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 216,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 215.30%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 24,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 717.34%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $219.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 149,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 157.56%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 44,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.08%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 226,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.42.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.