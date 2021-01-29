Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vertiv Holdings Co, Micron Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

Investment company Mizuho Markets Cayman LP (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Amazon.com Inc, Square Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Vertiv Holdings Co, Micron Technology Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Netflix Inc, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. As of 2020Q4, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $824 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CRM, AXP, PYPL, INTC, CPRI, FCX, IBM, MMM, KO, VLO, FDX, TWTR,
- Added Positions: BABA, SPY, AMZN, SQ, NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, AMD, FB, MA, ADBE, V, GRUB, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: UBER, NFLX, AVGO, MSFT, GE, SPLK, LULU, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: VRT, MU, LVS, NOW, XLNX, DIS, AMAT, XOM, MS, BIIB, SBUX, MET,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with BABA. Click here to check it out.
- BABA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BABA
- Peter Lynch Chart of BABA
For the details of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+markets+cayman+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 953,295 shares, 26.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.81%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 953,295 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 216,877 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 511.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,351 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.30%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 953,295 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio.
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $226.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 43,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $237.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.46 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $42.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,990 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 57.81%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.86%. The holding were 953,295 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 511.18%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.23%. The holding were 216,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 215.30%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3237.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 24,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 717.34%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $219.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 149,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 157.56%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $522.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 44,176 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 50.08%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 226,954 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $16.82 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $18.42.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.7.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Mizuho Markets Cayman LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP. Also check out:
1. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mizuho Markets Cayman LP keeps buying