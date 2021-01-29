Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Telefonica Brasil SA, Intel Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Telefonica Brasil SA, Hawaiian Holdings Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Lesa Sroufe & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Telefonica Brasil SA, Intel Corp, Apple Inc, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, Coca-Cola Co, sells Telefonica Brasil SA, Hawaiian Holdings Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lesa Sroufe & Co. As of 2020Q4, Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 67 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSPA, INTC, SCHF, KO, ORA,

TSPA, INTC, SCHF, KO, ORA, Added Positions: AAPL, SCHX, AVA, AMZN, UNH, TMO,

AAPL, SCHX, AVA, AMZN, UNH, TMO, Reduced Positions: HA, BIL, NEM, SLV, CHL, SH, HL, PAAS, NTR, LAZ, PBR, ERJ, ORAN, BG, FLEX, CERS, AU, DSX, BA, TOT, SCHN, BBVA, DAKT, AA, TPC, UVV, RRC, GLD, NOK, FLR, WMK, CSCO,

HA, BIL, NEM, SLV, CHL, SH, HL, PAAS, NTR, LAZ, PBR, ERJ, ORAN, BG, FLEX, CERS, AU, DSX, BA, TOT, SCHN, BBVA, DAKT, AA, TPC, UVV, RRC, GLD, NOK, FLR, WMK, CSCO, Sold Out: VIV,

For the details of Lesa Sroufe & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lesa+sroufe+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,423 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 124,262 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 65,145 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 132,017 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 178,674 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $6.15 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 222,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 34,241 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 6,394 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $76.12. The stock is now traded at around $112.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in Apple Inc by 81.03%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $137.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $91.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $7.26 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.24.