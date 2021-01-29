Asset Management Corp Buys Square Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Corning Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Qorvo Inc

Investment company Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, American Tower Corp, sells Corning Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Qorvo Inc, Qualcomm Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Corp . As of 2020Q4, Asset Management Corp owns 163 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VB, AMT, GDRX, IBM, OTRK, WFC, FVRR, QQQ, IJH, CBSH, J, TSN, CTXS, GD, IYF, AON, PGX, USA, SEEL, GPMT, SELB, TTOO, ZNGA,

VB, AMT, GDRX, IBM, OTRK, WFC, FVRR, QQQ, IJH, CBSH, J, TSN, CTXS, GD, IYF, AON, PGX, USA, SEEL, GPMT, SELB, TTOO, ZNGA, Added Positions: SQ, GLD, VZ, FB, BABA, SPY, KO, CRM, AMGN, AEP, LVS, BX, SBGI, AMZN, XT, EOI, NFLX, MO, MS, MOAT, PDI, PYPL, COST, CLX, ZTR, PG, MRCC, PCI, SHOP,

SQ, GLD, VZ, FB, BABA, SPY, KO, CRM, AMGN, AEP, LVS, BX, SBGI, AMZN, XT, EOI, NFLX, MO, MS, MOAT, PDI, PYPL, COST, CLX, ZTR, PG, MRCC, PCI, SHOP, Reduced Positions: GLW, QRVO, QCOM, DIS, CIEN, MU, GILD, WMT, MSFT, APTS, JPM, INTC, HON, UNH, INFN, ABBV, IWM, GE, FHN, MDLZ, PFE, CSCO, ITCI, GOOG, AXP, WBA, TSLA, LITE, SWIR, STWD, T, NKE, GH, CRON, MFL, XLK, XLF, CHL, BAC, EXPE, XLU, BA, CBOE, CSQ, MMU, SO,

GLW, QRVO, QCOM, DIS, CIEN, MU, GILD, WMT, MSFT, APTS, JPM, INTC, HON, UNH, INFN, ABBV, IWM, GE, FHN, MDLZ, PFE, CSCO, ITCI, GOOG, AXP, WBA, TSLA, LITE, SWIR, STWD, T, NKE, GH, CRON, MFL, XLK, XLF, CHL, BAC, EXPE, XLU, BA, CBOE, CSQ, MMU, SO, Sold Out: VIAC, EMR, NVDA, ITM, CVX, ZTS, SPCE, RTX, NYCB, F, ET,

For the details of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 103,110 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Square Inc (SQ) - 32,935 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 542.63% CME Group Inc (CME) - 38,285 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,800 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 30,500 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121. The stock is now traded at around $120.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.78 and $78.09, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $76.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Square Inc by 542.63%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $219.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 32,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 1219.55%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 20,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 355.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 47,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 101.43%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 106.09%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $377.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $50.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.27.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.42 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $23.5.