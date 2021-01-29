Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp

Fort Lauderdale, FL, based Investment company Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, MicroStrategy Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, sells BTC iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares Global Energy ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MSTR, BF.B, VOO, LOB, STLD, ZION, PNFP, SBUX, JPM, RHP, CVX, PM, PPG, TT, WBS,
- Added Positions: IJS, IJT, GLD, AAPL, GNR, IEUR, VNQ, MSFT, ABBV, FB, EWC, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: COST, ICLN, VGK, EWA, IYH, EPP, TR,
- Sold Out: IAU, IXC,
- BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 314,027 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.98%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,981 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 44,131 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 111,110 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 253.09%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 64,007 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.46 and $389.97, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $578.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $347.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 832 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $39.61, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Zions Bancorp NA. The purchase prices were between $29.85 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $45.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 170.98%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.65%. The holding were 314,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 253.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 111,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $172.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89.Sold Out: BTC iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34.
Here is the complete portfolio of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P..
