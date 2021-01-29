Sunesis Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Vanguard Value ETF

Investment company Sunesis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, PepsiCo Inc, sells Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunesis Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sunesis Advisors, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB,

IUSB, Added Positions: PEP, BAC,

PEP, BAC, Reduced Positions: VTV, BND,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 275,167 shares, 43.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 93,951 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 137,373 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 41,033 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 96,299 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sunesis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.