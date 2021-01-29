>
Sunesis Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Vanguard Value ETF

January 29, 2021 | About: PEP +0.83% IUSB -0.06%

Investment company Sunesis Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, PepsiCo Inc, sells Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunesis Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sunesis Advisors, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunesis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunesis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunesis Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 275,167 shares, 43.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  2. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 93,951 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 137,373 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 41,033 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 96,299 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Sunesis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 14,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Sunesis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $139.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sunesis Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

