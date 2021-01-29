AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Cedar Rapids, IA, based Investment company AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, sells Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AEPPZ,

AEPPZ, Reduced Positions: NHS, BKLN, WFCPL.PFD, VVR, FRA, SOLN, DSU, BACPL.PFD, IHRT, CNR, VLT, CCO, DCUE, AVYA, BND, HYB,

NHS, BKLN, WFCPL.PFD, VVR, FRA, SOLN, DSU, BACPL.PFD, IHRT, CNR, VLT, CCO, DCUE, AVYA, BND, HYB, Sold Out: HYG, CYH, WHT2, SMLP, RIV,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 987,240 shares, 71.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 8,000 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 7,950 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 119,568 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPO) - 112,000 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $55.75, with an estimated average price of $51.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 34,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $4.39 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $7.15.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $12.1 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.98.

AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.86 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $14.93.