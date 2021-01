Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Tesla Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Investment company Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Tesla Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, sells Intel Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Fortinet Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC owns 1559 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fieldpoint+private+securities%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,006 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 37,505 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,640 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 54,506 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.42% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,885 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $244.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $237.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $61.67, with an estimated average price of $56.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $99.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 219.03%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 91,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 501.21%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $835.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 47,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 128.90%. The purchase prices were between $12.66 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 193,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 80.76%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 42,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 89.59%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $379.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.29 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Costamare Inc. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Fieldpoint Private Securities, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.