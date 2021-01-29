>
WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 Per Share

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:WRK -2.65%


WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2021 and will be paid on February 23, 2021.



About WestRock


WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at [url="]www.westrock.com[/url].

