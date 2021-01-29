Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Talks Enerev Acquisition, Financial Audit, EV Charging Stations and More in Upcoming Stock Market Podcast

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, is excited to bring shareholders up to date on current developments and future direction in the next Stock Market Podcast.

In the podcast Mr. Massey discusses the Enerev acquisition, latest updates on the audit and uplisting, along with EV charging stations, fiscal 2021 and the fiscal 2022 outlook.

"The 2020 calendar year has seen major progress across all our business endeavors. Corporate excitement about what the future holds is at an all-time high. We look forward to bringing this excitement to our shareholders during this podcast," said Dave Massey, CEO of Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation.

The interview will take place early next week and the company will put out a press release on Thursday, Feb 4th, 2021 with the link to the podcast.

About Enerev Solar

Enerev makes solar simple. With over 20 years of combined experience and over 9,000 solar installs, the Company provides solar energy solutions for residential and commercial properties including tailored planning, financing assistance, permitting and installation. Enerev provide its customers with first class service, the highest quality of materials and an experience that is second to none. For more information, please visit www.enerevsolar.com.

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties in the Southern California market. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

