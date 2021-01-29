>
Domtar President and CEO John D. Williams to Take Temporary Medical Leave of Absence

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:UFS -0.51% TSX:UFS -0.34%


Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) announced that John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, has contracted the Covid-19 and is taking a temporary medical leave of absence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005235/en/

The company’s Board of Directors has appointed Daniel Buron, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to assume Mr. Williams’s authority and responsibility until he returns from his leave of absence. Mr. Buron will continue in his role as Senior Vice President and CFO.



The Board of Directors expects Domtar’s business to continue to operate as normal, with a strong, experienced management team.



The company, its Board and employees all wish John a speedy recovery and look forward to his return.



About Domtar



Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 8,800 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.2 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit [url="]www.domtar.com[/url].

