G5 Entertainment to present its Year-end report on February 11th, 2021

January 29, 2021 | About: OTCPK:GENTF +0% OSTO:G5EN -2.66% FRA:U3I +0.25% STU:U3I +1.9%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment AB, a leading European casual mobile game developer and publisher will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on 11th February at 07:30am (CET).

At 08:00am (CET) on the same day, Vlad Suglobov (CEO) and Stefan Wikstrand (CFO) will host a presentation for investors, analysts and media which will be followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the conference by phone, please use the following dial-in details below:

SWE: +46 (0) 8 5016 3827

UK: +44 (0) 208 080 6592

US: + 1 301 715 8592

Webinar ID: 950 5162 0337

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aeoz9iUFgp

To participate in the live webcast: https://zoom.us/j/95051620337

The webcast presentation will be available on the company's corporate website after the presentation: https://www.g5e.com/corporate/report/2020

For additional information, please contact:

Vlad Suglobov, CEO
[email protected]

Stefan Wikstrand, CFO
+46 76 00 11 115

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10169/3275743/1365426.pdf

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g5-entertainment-to-present-its-year-end-report-on-february-11th-2021-301217965.html

SOURCE G5 Entertainment AB


