>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Skanska builds hospital in Hämeenlinna, Finland, for EUR 272M, about SEK 2.8 billion

January 29, 2021 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY +0%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Kanta-Häme Hospital District to build a new hospital in Hämeenlinna, Finland. Skanska's share of the contract is worth EUR 272M, about SEK 2.8 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2021.

The new central hospital building consists of 74,000 square meters divided in three parts. The hospital's services include emergency medical services as well as all major medical specialties including psychiatry. In addition to special health care functions it will provide primary health care, dentistry and acute home care as well as home hospital services.

The hospital will be built by an alliance consortium where Skanska is the main contractor. The alliance also includes Kanta-Häme Hospital District and Sweco. A joint venture of architectural agencies called Team Integrated, is also part of the alliance.

The construction is scheduled to begin in august 2021. The hospital will be ready by the end of 2025.

Skanska is one of the leading development- and construction companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets. The commercial development stream is also active in Denmark. Skanska had sales of about SEK 70 billion and more than 15,200 employees in its Nordic operations during 2019.

For further information please contact:

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations & Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 31 34

Kari Sundelin, Project Director, Skanska Finland, tel +358 40 776 3230

Pilvimaari Heikkinen, Communications Specialist, Skanska Finland, tel +358 40 519 4787

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-hospital-in-hameenlinna--finland--for-eur-272m--about-sek-2-8-billion,c3275965

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-builds-hospital-in-hameenlinna-finland-for-eur-272m-about-sek-2-8-billion-301217933.html

SOURCE Skanska


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)