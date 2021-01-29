>
PRNewswire
W. P. Carey Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Friday, February 12, 2021

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:WPC +1%

Conference Call Scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss its financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date/Time: Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Call-in Number: 1-877-465-1289 (U.S.) or +1-201-689-8762 (international)
Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Live Audio Webcast and Replay: www.wpcarey.com/earnings

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.
Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
212-492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
212-492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Guy Lawrence
Ross & Lawrence
212-308-3333
[email protected]

