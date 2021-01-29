Great Panther Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Tucano Gold Mine and Provides Update on Exploration Strategy and Programs for 2021

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company") announces today it has filed the "Technical Report on the 2020 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources of the Tucano Gold Mine, Amapa State, Brazil" ("Technical Report"). The Technical Report supports the Company's updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate ("MRMR") for Tucano announced by news release on December 15, 2020.

The Technical Report has an effective date of September 30, 2020 , and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.greatpanther.com, and will be filed on EDGAR as soon as practicable at www.sec.gov.

2021 Exploration Programs and Exploration Strategy Update

"Our 2020 exploration programs were successful in extending the existing open pit mine life at Tucano and adding significant resources to our mineral inventory for the Guanajuato Mine Complex", stated Rob Henderson, President and CEO. "2021 will represent a significant increase in our exploration efforts with a planned record of 90,000 metres of drilling representing a $13 million investment. Our key objectives will be to continue to extend the Tucano open pit mine life, further prove up the underground with a view to extending the high-grade zones, and make meaningful inroads into key targets in the expansive Tucano regional land package. Building on our 2020 exploration success in Mexico will also be a key focus for this year."

The Great Panther exploration strategy is built on the objective of result driven exploration programs leading to resource replacement and near-mine growth, and longer-term organic growth through regional exploration.

The following outlines Great Panther's 90,000 metres ("m") drilling program for 2021.

Drilling Program Meters USD

(millions) Tucano (Brazil)



Open pit 24,000 3.5 Underground 8,000 1.7 Regional 28,000 3.2 Sub-Total 60,000 8.4 Mexican Operating Mines



GMC(1) 15,000 2.0 Topia 5,000 1.0 Sub-Total 20,000 3.0 Other Projects(2) 10,000 2.0 Total 90,000 13.4





(1) "GMC" refers to the Guanajuato Mine Complex comprised of the Guanajuato Mine, San Ignacio Mine and the Cata processing plant. (2) Planned 2021 drilling metres and expenditure for Other Projects (described below) are new disclosures. The Company previously provided planned 2021 drilling expenditures for the Tucano Mine and Mexican operating mines in its January 14, 2021 press release which provided production and cost guidance for these mines.

Tucano (Brazil)

Great Panther's strategy for Tucano is to explore and grow the gold resource potential of the tenement portfolio, covering an almost 2,000 square kilometres ("km2") portion of the Vila Nova Greenstone Belt (the "Belt"). In 2021, five drill rigs are planned to complete 60,000m of drilling and over 500km of regional soil sampling will identify high priority regional targets.

The Tucano Gold Mine is host to a 7-kilometer-long trend of gold deposits surrounded by the large, near 2,000km2 tenement package controlled by Great Panther. Despite the long history of the deposit, discovered in the late 1990's and with first production in 2005, little exploration or resource drilling has been carried out outside the Tucano mine trend. A number of targets were defined in aero-geophysical and regional geochemical surveys in the late 1990's and Great Panther plans include carrying exploration of those viewed as the highest potential targets within reasonable proximity of the current mining operations.

Open Pit Resource replacement and expansion. The 24,000m combined Reverse Circulation ("RC") and Diamond Drilling ("DD") campaign is focused on near-mine targets including TAP C, Urso and Torres, as well as testing of several geochemical anomalies associated with the mine sequence that have not been evaluated.

Urucum underground. The current underground MRMR incorporates just part of the anomalous trend below the Urucum pits. There are a number of high-grade mineralized zones suggested by the modelling of the historical drilling. The 8,000m diamond drilling program is focused on upgrading one of the known high-grade zones at Urucum North while testing another zone at Urucum Central. The extent of these high-grade zones is important in determining the placement of the primary decline that will be used to access the mining areas.

Regional target drilling. A total of 28,000m has been planned for fast-track evaluation of key targets such as Mutum, Saraminda and Lona Amarela using Auger, Rotary Air Blast ("RAB") and RC drilling programs plus multi-element soil geochemistry. Initial orientation studies in 2020 and currently underway at Mutum suggest the interpretation of detailed soil sampling using multi-element geochemical analyses will allow for the skipping of the auger drilling step and going straight to RAB or RC drilling, which is expected to accelerate the start of drill permitting processes by four to eight months. A detailed soil grid is currently being opened to cover the 5km long Mutum gold trend and RAB and RC programs are being prepared for Saraminda and Lona Amarela. Mutum, Saraminda and Lona Amarela are within 15 km of the of the existing mine operations.

New target generation. Having defined the regional structural model associated with the mineralization events, Great Panther has prioritized high potential exploration corridors within the 2000km2 area of interest. It has initiated a program of regional multi-element soil sampling over these corridors with the intention of defining new targets within the Belt and prioritizing these targets using the combination of the geochemistry and existing regional aero-geophysical data.

Mexico

San Ignacio. Exploration efforts continue with 5,000m of fill-in surface drilling planned along the Purisima veins south of the development of the San Pedro ramp, deeper in the Purisima/Purisima alto vein system and continue testing for Au-Ag mineralization along 1.1km of Purisima vein north from the old San Ignacio shaft.

Guanajuato. A concerted effort of sampling and geological mapping in accessible parts of the historical mining areas is near completion and will be followed by a planned 10,000m of underground drilling on the most prospective areas, including along the north side of Valenciana, between Valenciana and Cata, and in the Pozos, Promontorio, and Guanajuatito areas. The 2020 exploration efforts more than doubled the known Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. – See the Company's news release dated November 23, 2020 and the related technical report filed on December 23, 2020 with an effective date of July 31, 2020 for more details.

Topia. 5,000 m exploration surface drilling are planned focussed on defining new Mineral Resources in six areas along the strike and down-dip extents of present mining efforts.

Other Projects

Other Projects. These may include the Plomo gold project in Sonora ("Plomo"), El Horcón which has proximity to the GMC, or Coricancha in Peru. The $2.0 million budgeted for these projects will be allocated on the basis of a number of factors including potential for return on investment, access and availability of resources, community and permitting considerations. Plans for Plomo, for example, will see detailed geological / alteration / structural mapping to confirm an earlier geological interpretation from 2012, before any surface drill testing. El Horcon drilling will be subject to a successful study on the addition of a zinc concentrate flotation for the Guanajuato plant. Drilling for Coricancha would focus on expanding readily accessible high grade Mineral Resources along the Constancia, Wellington, and Escondida veins and is subject to achieving acceptable community agreements for access.

